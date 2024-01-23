4 Goalies To Watch Ahead of 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL’s 2024 trade deadline is March 8 and one of the storylines to watch pertains to goalies. In fact, talks across the league are heating up substantially of late. There’s no doubt to expect a flurry of activity this season and one thing to watch out for is how many goaltenders switch teams. The trade market when it comes to backstops has never been hotter and speculation continues to brew around the league.

From younger more inexperienced goalies to future hall-of-famers in the back nine of their careers, there’s a wide range of talent being discussed. Here’s four goalies to watch out for ahead of the 2024 trade deadline:

The Minnesota Wild have disappointed this season and while GM Bill Guerin has yet to have the awkward conversation with Fleury, it’s eventually coming at some point over the course of the next five weeks. Marc-Andre Fleury was recently banged up on a collision against the Florida Panthers but that shouldn’t stop a trade before early March as it doesn’t appear to serious.

Marc-Andre Fleury Wild

Minnesota is 20-21-5 on the year and have a very limited chance to make a wildcard spot in the West. Guerin should be active ahead of the deadline and it’s going to start with Fleury. The future Hall-of-Famer isn’t having his best season statistically, but that has parts to do with how bad the Wild have been defensively. Fleury is 8-9-3 on the year, with a 2.95 GAA and .897 Sv.%. As far as teams to look out for as suitors, there’s already been some chatter about the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and LA Kings having serious interest. Fleury is a pending free agent who holds a no-movement clause, so he’ll have his pick of the litter.

While the Nashville Predators are not shopping their number one goalie, GM Barry Trotz is listening to offers and ahead of the trade deadline, there could be some substantial pondering to do. A 1-A starting netminder doesn’t come around very much and especially one signed for $5 million AAV. Saros is locked in for next season and does not hold any trade protection.

The Preds are a bubble team so it’s going to take a serious mega-over to get Trotz to pull the trigger but there’s certainly been a ton of noise about it lately. Nashville has one of the best goaltending prospects in the world in Yaroslav Askarov lighting up the AHL so it’s only a matter of time before they give the Russian tender an extended look in the Predators’ crease.

Nashville wants a top-line forward, draft pick and likely a goaltender of some sort back in the deal, but seem to have emphasized some more help up front. The hardest thing to do is score goals and Nashville needs more of it. Let’s see if they’re willing to deal their number one goalie to secure some.

The Montreal Canadiens have been one of the few teams to carry three goalies all season long and it sounds like they are comfortable doing so for the remainder of the year. However, if they do end up trading one away, expect it to be veteran Jake Allen.

Jake Allen Canadiens goalie trade rumors

Heading into the 2024 trade deadline, there’s been conversations with Edmonton and LA already, so there’s certainly potential the chatter picks up again. Allen’s signed through next season at $3.85 million and holds a modified 7-team no-trade clause. His .901 Sv.% in 15 appearances isn’t anything to write home about but onlooking teams love his poise, his attitude in the dressing room, and the fact he’s a proven winner. If it’s not LA or Edmonton, look for New Jersey to make an offer for Allen ahead of the trade deadline.

It’s rare a goalie goes public with a trade request but that surely didn’t stop Merzlikins from making it known recently. Frankly, he’s had his feelings hurt by being moved down the Columbus depth chart and now wants out. Even though he’s signed for three more seasons at $5.4 million AAV.

Merzlikins lost his starting job because of his play. He’s put up an 8-9-6 record on the year, to go along with a 3.26 GAA and .905 Sv.%. This coming after a season where Merzlikins posted a .876 Sv.% in 30 games. Seems like ever since he’s signed his big ticket, his performance has depleted.

Columbus is going to have a very hard time trading their one-time starting netminder, and even harder of a time before March 8. This is likely a trade we see come to fruition in the summer months and look for Columbus to have to retain some salary to get another team to take on the contract. It won’t be long until Elvis has left the building.

Next: Recent Oiler Moves “Opens Up Door” to Trade Jack Campbell