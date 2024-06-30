Devils Acquire Kovacevic from Canadiens for 2026 4th-Round Pick

The New Jersey Devils have bolstered their defense by acquiring Johnathan Kovacevic from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick. Kovacevic, a 26-year-old two-way defenseman, has proven his capability as a reliable puck carrier and penalty killer, making solid contributions for Montreal in a third-pairing role. He’ll likely be a 7th defenseman on the Devils roster, especially if they add Brett Pesce via free agency.
Kovacevic played 62 games with the Canadiens during the 2023-24 season, recording six goals and seven assists, along with 42 penalty minutes. Initially joining the Canadiens via waivers on October 8, 2022, Kovacevic has established himself as a dependable blue-liner in the NHL. Throughout his career, he has played in 143 NHL games with both Montreal and the Winnipeg Jets, amassing a total of 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) and 83 penalty minutes.
Todd Cordell writes that Kovacevic’s defensive metrics stand out, particularly among Canadiens defensemen who logged at least 400 minutes at 5-on-5 last season. Kovacevic ranked first in goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60), third in Corsi against per 60 minutes (CA/60), and fourth in expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60), highlighting his defensive effectiveness.
Cordell also points out that, standing at 6’5″ and weighing over 220 pounds, Kovacevic adds significant size to the Devils’ roster, aligning with the team’s recent trend of acquiring larger, more physically imposing players. His addition is expected to enhance the Devils’ defensive depth and overall team stability as they aim to strengthen their performance in the upcoming season.
