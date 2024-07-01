The New Jersey Devils are making significant moves to strengthen their blue line. As is being reported by Kevin Weekes, it is expected the Devils will be adding defensemen Brendan Dillon and Brett Pesce to their roster. Chris Johnston reports that Pesce’s free-agent deal with the Devils is expected to be a six-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of around $5.5 million.
Brett Pesce, who is signing a rumored six-year deal at $5.5 million per year with New Jersey, is recognized as a top-four defenseman known for his ability to shut down passing lanes near the net. His skill in advancing the puck and defending against the rush makes him one of the most aggressive and effective defenders in the league. Pesce excels on the penalty kill and consistently keeps the puck out of the slot, despite not being the most physical player.
At 29 years old, Pesce was one of the most sought-after defensemen on the market this summer. Pesce has spent the last nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he tallied 13 points in 70 games during the 2023-24 season. He has averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game in all but his rookie season, underscoring his durability and importance to his team.
The Devils have been proactive in reshaping their defense early in the offseason. In addition to acquiring Dillon and Pesce, they traded John Marino to Utah and brought in Johnathan Kovacevic from the Montreal Canadiens.
