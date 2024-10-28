3 Reasons Avalanche’s Cale Makar is NHL’s Best Defenseman

Cale Makar has quickly established himself as one of the NHL’s best defensemen, and his performance early this season is proof of his immense talent. With 16 points in his first nine games for the Colorado Avalanche, there’s little doubt he’ll be a Norris Trophy finalist again. And, at just 25 years old, Makar is one of the NHL’s most consistent points leaders.

He can influence games in multiple ways. Here are three reasons Makar is such an amazing player for the Colorado Avalanche.

Reason One: Makar Has Unmatched Offensive Skill

Makar’s offensive production is genuinely remarkable. Today, he’s second in the NHL with 16 points, thanks mainly to his impressive playmaking ability. Mark Stone has put up 17 points and sits in the top position. Keep in mind, that Stone is a forward.

Over his last five games, Makar has tallied two goals and six assists, demonstrating his knack for setting up teammates. In a recent game against the Seattle Kraken, Makar’s ability to find open lanes resulted in two assists. He helped secure a 3-2 victory for the Avalanche. Against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, he stretched his point streak to nine games with an assist. His offensive awareness keeps opposing defenses on their toes, making him a constant threat on the ice.

Reason Two: Cale Makar Is a Power-Play Prodigy

Not only does Makar excel at even strength, but he also shines on the power play. Currently, he leads the NHL with six power-play points, including a power-play goal and six assists. His vision and ability to create scoring opportunities during these crucial moments are invaluable to the Avalanche.

Cale Makar is a superstar defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche

Makar has recorded power-play assists in five of the team’s eight games this season, further solidifying his status as a key player in high-stakes situations. He’s likely going to put up a point-a-game this season.

Reason Three: Makar Possesses Two-Way Dominance

Makar is not just an offensive powerhouse for the Avalanche; he also excels defensively. He has accumulated over a dozen blocked shots this season, showing his commitment to both ends of the ice. His ability to contribute defensively while being a primary offensive driver sets him apart from many other defensemen in the league. This versatility is crucial for a team like the Avalanche, which relies on him to anchor their blue line while generating offense.

The Bottom Line: Makar Is in a League By Himself

Makar’s skill set is unmatched among NHL defensemen. As a result, he’s become a vital asset for his Avalanche team. With his combination of offensive flair, power-play prowess, and defensive reliability, he has the potential to lead the league in points and make a strong case for another Norris Trophy.

Few players can match his skill on the blue line, solidifying his place as one of the league’s elite talents. He’s set to be one of the NHL’s top blue liners for many years to come.

