In a preseason matchup that showcased the stark contrast in talent, the Calgary Flames roared to a resounding 10-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. While it may not have been an all-star lineup for the Canucks, it was a night to remember for Flames’ rising star, Matt Coronato.

The 20-year-old Coronato, a highly touted prospect, demonstrated his potential as he notched an impressive hat trick and contributed an assist, leaving fans and coaches alike excited about his future with the team. Speaking after the game, Coronato humbly attributed his success to playing alongside skilled teammates, stating, “When you play with good players, it makes the game easier.”

The Flames, under the guidance of new head coach Ryan Huska, displayed their depth and experience, dressing their top two lines, starting goalie, four key defensemen, and their top prospect, while facing a largely Abbotsford Canucks lineup. The resulting scoreline spoke volumes about the difference in talent on the ice.

Huska, in his debut as head coach following Darryl Sutter’s departure, praised Coronato’s stellar performance. “He should feel good,” Huska remarked. “We know he’s a shooter – his third goal in particular, that’s a goal-scorer’s goal. We’re happy for him.”

Flames’ rising star, Matt Coronato scores hat trick in pre-season vs. Canucks

The Flames’ offensive onslaught didn’t end with Coronato’s heroics. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a pair of goals, while Nazem Kadri, Jordan Oesterle, Noah Hanifin, Connor Zary, and Ben Jones all found the back of the net, adding to the Flames’ commanding lead.

However, amidst the euphoria of the Flames’ victory, there was a somber moment as defenseman Dennis Gilbert left the game and did not return. Gilbert was heavily checked into the end boards by Nils Hoglander and required assistance to leave the ice, leaving fans concerned about his condition.

As the preseason progresses, the Calgary Flames will be looking to build upon this dominant performance, while keeping a watchful eye on their injured defenseman.

Next: Carter Hart Talks Truth to Rumors He Was to Be Traded by Flyers