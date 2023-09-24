Maple Leafs Mark Giordano: Proud To Be NHL’s Oldest Player

As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, there’s one player on the Toronto Maple Leafs who carries a unique distinction. That’s Mark Giordano. And, this season with the retirement of goalie Craig Anderson, he’ll be the oldest player in the NHL. In fact, he’ll be approaching the age of 40 in just a couple of weeks. As you can hear, that makes him proud. He wanted to play into his 40s, and now he will be able to do so.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Domi, Nylander & Cooper
Giordano Reflects on His NHL Journey
In the video below, Giordano reflects on his journey as a veteran in the NHL. He talks about why he takes pride in his remarkable achievement.
https://embed.sendtonews.com/player3/embedcode.js?SC=neZ7ilGHsZ-3017463-11057
Giordano’s experience in the NHL has granted him valuable insights into the evolving nature of professional hockey. He recalls his early days in the NHL, where the speed and intensity of play left a lasting impression.
In the video, he notes, “I do remember the thought of how much faster and quicker things happen.” He was really impressed by the stark contrast between the NHL and other levels of professional hockey play.
Related: Did Maple Leafs Paint Themselves into a Corner with Samsonov?
Giordano Wanted to Play Into His 40s, and He Will Soon
For Giordano, reaching this milestone of being the oldest player in the NHL is a source of pride. He had set a personal goal of playing well into his 40s, and that goal is on the verge of becoming a reality. While some might view being the oldest in the league from a more negative angle, Giordano prefers to see it in a positive light.
Although his play and his stamina are not as robust as they once were, as he tells it age is just a number for Giordano. He feels confident in his ability to continue to contribute to his team’s success. The accomplishment of being the oldest player is significant, but it’s the impact he can still make on the ice is what mostly matters to him. Giordano remains dedicated to playing at a high level and helping his team reach its goals.
The Bottom Line
This season Giordano will embrace his dual role with the Maple Leafs as both a player and a mentor. In both aspects, he’s realizing a source of pride. Still able to play well, if not for the same kind of minutes, remains important to him. In his day, he was an amazing defenseman and won a Norris Trophy. He’s still good and improves the game of every young defenseman who plays with him.
While he’s no longer that same player, he still brings dedication, perseverance, passion, and strong play to the Maple Leafs lineup. When his career is completed, he’ll be able to look back and see what a successful career he’s had in professional hockey.
Considering that he was an undrafted defenseman, his rise to the top of the NHL has been an amazing journey.
Related: 3 REASONS THE MAPLE LEAFS WILL WIN ATLANTIC IN 2023-24
More News
-
NHL News/ 19 seconds ago
Maple Leafs Mark Giordano: Proud To Be NHL’s Oldest Player
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano has been a star defenseman for many years....
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Keefe Explains Maple Leafs Putting Klingberg on Top Power Play Unit
The Toronto Maple Leafs are entrusting defenseman John Klingberg with a pivotal role on...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Letang and Karlsson: Penguins Go All In on First-Unit Power Play
The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to put both Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Which NHL Center Core Would You Rather?: Oilers, Devils, Leafs…
The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, or New Jersey Devils: who has the best...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Auston Matthews is Being Asked To Do A First For Him in The NHL
Auston Matthews is going to be given a look on the Toronto Maple Leafs...
-
Featured/ 22 hours ago
Nick Roberston’s Risky Career Move May Lead to Maple Leafs Exit
Nick Robertson's choice to have surgery last season might have cost him a spot...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
From COVID to Comeback: Brandon Sutter Out to Make Oilers
Brandon Sutter's desires to make the Oilers roster after a health battle that spanned...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Devon Toews Open to Contract Discount for Avs, With Exception
Devon Toews expresses dedication to the Colorado Avalanche, preferring a swift contract resolution to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Tyson Barrie Says Oilers In Mix on Giant 2023 Trade Deadline Deal
When asked about his trade from Edmonton to Nashville, Tyson Barrie said that one...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Marc-Andre Fleury Talks Timing on Retirement Decision
Marc-Andre Fleury will take the season before deciding on his retirement plans.