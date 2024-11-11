Flames’ Anthony Mantha Out for Remainder of Season with Injury

The Calgary Flames provided an injury update on Monday, and it’s not good news for the team or for forward Anthony Mantha. Mantha will require surgery on an ACL injury and it is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Surgery will take place this Thursday and he will not be back in the lineup this year, potentially marking the end of his tenure with the Flames. Mantha signed a one-year contract in free agency this offseason and will become a pending UFA this summer.

.@MFradiology Injury Update: Forward Anthony Mantha will require surgery on an ACL injury. Surgery will take place this Thursday and he will be out for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/Bpd3fRFfbb — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 11, 2024

It’s not clear what the Flames’ plans for Mantha this year were, but originally, it was believed he could have been a trade asset at this season’s deadline. Now, unable to play and not back before the deadline comes and goes, the Flames will not be able to move him, assuming that was their plan.

Flames Anthony Mantha injured and out rest of the season.

In 13 games with the Flames this season, Mantha had four goals and seven points. He has spent time with the Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings throughout his 10 seasons in the NHL.

Next: Insider: Canadiens Should Pivot This Season, Change Trade Talks