Connor McDavid Officially “Off the Market” With Big Announcement

Connor McDavid is officially off the market. It’s not the trade market or free agency market that is typically associated with NHL players, but the relationship market as McDavid is officially engaged to his long-time girlfriend Lauren Kyle. Kyle posted photos of McDavid popping the question on her Instagram account Saturday afternoon.

Kyle wrote on her Instagram page that included photos of the engagement:

“I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together,” Kyle said on an Instagram post. “Almost eight years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to. I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together. “Thank you for the most thoughtful, picture perfect proposal that I could never have imagined. I love you more than anything.”

McDavid proposed on Thursday.

Kyle, a Ryerson University graduate based in Toronto, has carved out a path of success for herself in the field of interior design. With her own business, Kyle & Co., she serves as the principal designer and owner, specializing in creating captivating interiors that seamlessly blend architectural elements, textures, and furniture. While infusing her personal flair into her work, Kyle’s true talent lies in crafting bespoke interiors that authentically reflect her clients’ individual styles. As stated on her website, her designs are a testament to her ability to bring life to spaces and curate dynamic flows that exude elegance.

It wasn’t long ago she was featured, along with McDavid, for designing his Edmonton home, which, while not to everyone’s taste, is quite the abode.

She has been with McDavid throughout his NHL career and he’s clearly ready to take the next step and make sure she’s along for the ride throughout the rest of his career. For the rest of the world that might have hoped McDavid would one day be available, it looks like you’re out of luck as he’s officially off the market. For the Oilers, they are probably hoping he never hits the market as a player.

