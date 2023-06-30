Maple Leafs Not Signing Free Agents? Too Rich for Their Blood

If the free-agent market seems slow to you, it’s because it is. At least, that’s the perspective of new Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. Other than re-signing David Kampf and Pontus Holmberg, unless I’ve missed something, Treliving hasn’t signed one other free agent this offseason.

In fact, as Treliving sees it, that’s also true for most of the teams in the NHL. There has not been much off-season action. Things might change in the next few days, but perhaps they won’t either – at least for a while.

In the short video below, Maple Leafs GM Treliving sheds some light on the situation. At the same time, he also explains the team’s cautious approach.

For Now, Treliving Notes Market Conditions and Player Prices Are High

According to Treliving, one of the primary factors influencing the team’s decision-making is the high price of free agents in the current market. He believes prices are soaring. That’s one reason the Maple Leafs, like other teams in the league, are being cautious with their spending. It has been a funny off-season. Players are even being traded for basically nothing as their teams look for a way to dump their salary-cap hits.

Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks is currently the biggest name out there for a trade. Where might he go?

Still, at the same time, currently, we are seeing an environment where player salaries are escalating rapidly. Unless players are willing to sit out the season, I can’t see those prices staying high. There’s just no salary-cap space on the contending teams.

Team Priorities and Salary-Cap & Contract Management

So here we are one day away from July 1, which is often called NHL signing day. Right now, teams are holding their cards close to their chests. They’re carefully evaluating their potential signings to ensure they align with their financial capabilities.

In the video, Treliving highlighted the importance of managing the team’s salary cap effectively. The Maple Leafs might be in a bit of a different head space. The team’s currently embroiled in trying to work out deals with both Auston Matthews and William Nylander. So the other signings might have to wait.

The Maple Leafs must carefully assess each player’s value and their fit within the team’s long-term plans. There are limited resources available, and Treliving must make wise decisions to maintain a competitive roster.

Treliving Has Faith in the Existing Talent on His Team

Another reason that Treliving feels he can afford to wait is that he’s confident that the organization has a competitive current roster. He also seems to be confident in the prospect pool. There’s no doubt that the team has talented players on its roster and others in the system they believe are worth developing.

If that’s the case, and the team is dedicated to building from the inside, I’m pleased. It seems to me that the organization’s history is to develop players but then doesn’t trust them to take the next steps to a full-time position on an NHL roster.

If they did bring up some prospects and fold them into the lineup, some of the costs would naturally de-escalate. Sure, adding new faces from other teams to the lineup can be fun. However, I believe the Maple Leafs should start to prioritize growing their own talent pool. There are a number of players I’d like to see get a chance to play more minutes with the big club – Bobby McMann, Alex Steeves, and Pontus Holmberg are a few. Matthew Knies seems like a given.

Back to the NHL, Treliving Believes It’s a League-Wide Trend

The Maple Leafs’ approach to free-agent signings is not unique to them this offseason. Treliving notes that other teams are also being cautious in their trades and signings. The current market conditions and the rising salary demands of the players have led to a general slowdown in free-agent signings.

Many teams besides the Maple Leafs are simply adopting a wait-and-see approach. They are analyzing the market to explore potential options before committing significant financial resources.

The Bottom Line

There are two reasons the Maple Leafs are inactive in the free-agent market this off-season. First, the prices of free agents in the current market are high. Second, the team needs to manage existing contracts effectively.

Who will sign free agent Michael Bunting this offseason, and for what price?

As Treliving suggests, wait for a couple of days. Sooner or later, there has to be some action. That is, unless players would rather sit out that play for $775,000 USD league minimum. That translates to $1.026 million CAD at today’s exchange rate.

