Comparing the Scoring Prowess of the Canucks’ Top 4 Scorers

The Vancouver Canucks are having a great season. The team is led by four key offensive players who are carrying the bulk of the team’s offense. Each of the four has been successful in putting up goals and assists this season, although they are doing it in different ways.

How do these scorers compare and contrast with each other? How are they alike, or different? What do their statistics lines tell us about them as the offensive leaders for the Canucks? How else are they playing – including their abilities on the defensive end of the ice?

Related: Not Fitting the Canucks Culture, Kuzmenko Trade Talks Continue

Player One: J.T. Miller – The Dynamic Playmaker [50 Points]

J.T. Miller has been a force for the Canucks this season. Both a scorer and a playmaker, he’s had 16 goals and 34 assists in 38 games for a total of 50 points. Miller’s well-rounded game is evident in his impressive plus-minus rating of plus-13. He’s been effective at both ends of the ice.

JT Miller, Canucks

Miller is a key contributor during even-strength play; however, at the same time, his proficiency on the power play is notable. With the man advantage, he’s scored seven goals and added 15 assists. His versatility and effectiveness in crucial moments make him a key player for the Canucks. He’s also strong in the faceoff circle, with a winning percentage of 54.3%.

Quinn Hughes – Offensive Dynamo from the Blue Line [46 Points]

Quinn Hughes is one of the most talented defensemen in the NHL. He’s also the Canucks’ captain and one of their primary offensive catalysts. His 36 assists lead all NHL defensemen and show off his playmaking abilities. Hughes has also scored 10 goals, which makes him a threat when he’s firing from the blue line.

Despite his offensive focus, Hughes has registered an amazing plus-minus rating of plus-25. He’s both offensively and defensively able. He balances the two ends of the ice well. In addition, he eats up minutes and averages over 24 minutes of ice time per game. He’s a workhorse on the Canucks’ blue line. He’s good in all situations, no matter how you cut it.

Related: Agent Denies Kuzmenko and Canucks Issues Leading to Trade

Elias Pettersson – Goal-Scoring Forward [45 Points]

Elias Pettersson has been a consistent goal-scorer for the Canucks this season. Currently, he’s up to 15 goals in 38 games. Adding to his goal-scoring ability is the fact that he’s also a superior playmaker, who has put up 30 assists. Count on Pettersson to get the puck to his teammates when they’re open.

Elias Pettersson SP Authentics Canucks UP Card

Pettersson’s offensive contributions have been critical to the Canucks’ success this season. He has put up 45 points and a strong shooting percentage of 14.9%. The only issue that he has is in the faceoff circle, where he’s less than 50% (48.4% to be specific). Regardless, Pettersson’s scoring and playmaking abilities have been essential for the Canucks’ success on the season.

Brock Boeser – Goal-Scoring Sniper on the Right Wing [39 Points]

Brock Boeser is currently one of the leading goal-scorers among NHL forwards this season. He’s already put up an impressive 24 goals in 38 games. He has a sniper’s scoring touch, with a remarkable shooting percentage of 23.8%. That’s almost one shot in four he takes that ends up being a goal.

Although his playmaking statistics (15 assists) are fewer than his goal-scoring numbers, Boeser’s ability to find the back of the net has been a bonus for his team this season. It has led them to more wins than most hockey analysts could have imagined for this team – especially after last season. Boeser’s proficiency in goal-scoring situations and his strong plus-minus rating of plus-11 make him a key part of his team’s success.

Comparisons and Contrasts Between the Four Players

Here a three comparisons and contrasts between the four players.

First, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson both excel in playmaking. However, Miller has a higher point total. He’s also a more consistent contributor at both ends of the ice. Second, Quinn Hughes is the defensive standout among the group. He leads all NHL defensemen in assists, at the same time putting up a strong plus-minus rating. He’s likely the best two-way player the Canucks have. Third, Brock Boeser’s goal-scoring sets him apart from the other three players. He’s lower in his assist production; however, he is the team’s primary goal-scoring threat.

The bottom line is that the Canucks’ top four forwards bring a mix of playmaking, goal-scoring, and defense. They are a well-rounded offensive quartet that challenges other teams’ defenses. Each player has unique strengths, which contribute to the team’s overall success. ,

In total, the foursome gives Canucks fans something to cheer about throughout the rest of the season.

Related: Canucks Eyeing Jake Guentzel: Balancing Fit vs. Cost of a Rental