3 Takeaways from the Canucks 6-3 Victory Over the Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks went into New York a single point behind the New York Rangers but left a point ahead after a solid win in a meeting of two top Division teams. The final score was 6-3, with the Canucks (Pacific Division) coming from a goal behind to take a 3-1 first period lead over the Rangers (Metropolitan Division). Although the Rangers got the first goal of the game, the Canucks quickly responded. They then scored another quick one. Once Vancouver went ahead 2-1, they never looked back.
The win against the Rangers was the Canucks’ third in the last four games. It was a solid game by a group of players that simply looked determined.
Here are three key takeaways from this battle of first-place teams.
Takeaway One: Pettersson and Hoglander Showed Great Talent
Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander stole the spotlight with their incredible goals. Both showed unique talent and on-the-spot thinking. As well, both goals (scored in succession) came at a time when the Rangers looked as if they might just claw back into the game. The two goals quickly took the steam out of the Rangers’ comeback engine.
For the Canucks, it was an impressive victory. Pettersson had a four-point night, with two goals and two assists. Both his goal and Hoglander’s showed the kind of skills and creativity that will make a ton of highlight reels. I encourage fans who have not seen them to watch the quick video above of Pettersson’s goal. As well, Hoglander’s goal was a between-the-legs, quick backhand shot that surprised and beat Igor Shesterkin in the Rangers net. The duo’s contributions were a key in the win.
Takeaway Two: Miller and Boeser Add Offensive Firepower
J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser each added a goal to their team’s win. For Miller, the goal was his 19th of the season. Boeser’s goal was his team-leading 25th goal. I know there are a number of fans who are waiting for him to slow down, but he’s not.
Both linemates on the Lotto Line with Pettersson continued to add to the team’s solid play. Miller’s goals often come suddenly. He’s sneaky quick on his release. Last night, after the Rangers opened the scoring, within a minute Miller responded to tie the game. Pettersson and Quinn Hughes provided the assits. Once again, the combined efforts of Miller, Pettersson, and Boeser led the Canucks’ offense.
Takeaway Three: Demko’s Stellar Play Seals the Victory
Thatcher Demko played a huge role in the Canucks’ win. He stopped 39 out of 42 shots on the night, to halt a pushing Rangers’ offense. Demko made key saves in critical moments and kept the Rangers from mounting a comeback. He’s been reliable all season long.
With the solid goaltending the Canucks have, they lead the Pacific Division with a 26-11-3 record. Demko’s skill is one of the team’s chief assets. He’s going to be a cornerstone of however far the team can take it this season. The Canucks are solid in goal this season, which is why I think they have a chance to carry this success a long way into the postseason.
The Bottom Line in the Canucks Win Over the Rangers
In a season where the Canucks are continuing to exceed expectations, last night’s win against a strong Rangers’ team simply adds to the team’s success and their confidence. They are a top contender.
Tomorrow night, they play the New York Islanders in a back-to-back. The team is going into that game on a high, and their confidence should be soaring. Thanks to Pettersson, Hoglander, Miller, and Demko, the team took away a solid win last night.
Can they do it once again tonight against the Islanders?
