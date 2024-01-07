Canucks Triumph Over Devils 6-4: Four Stellar Performers

In a tight game until the second period, the Vancouver Canucks went ahead 3-0 and then held on to take home a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils. On the road at Prudential Center in Newark, the Canucks four leading scorers all added to their totals to carry the Canucks to the win.

The twosome of J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each scored twice and added an assist. Quinn Hughes added three assists, and Brock Boeser added two assists. The win evened the team’s road record on this trip at 1-1. With a tough road schedule coming up, the Canucks have five more games on the road before they return home. It was a needed win.

Three Reasons Why the Canucks Beat the Devils

There were three key reasons why the Canucks were able to pull out the win on Saturday night.

Reason One: The Offensive Power of Miller and Pettersson

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson carried the offense for the Canucks on Saturday night. As noted, both forwards score two goals each. In a bit of a flip-flop on the season, on Saturday night the playmakers became the scorers and the goal-scorer played the setup guy. Usually, it’s Brock Boeser who’s been doing the goal-scoring this season, with Miller and Pettersson being the setup guys. Last night it was reversed.

All game long, the Canucks “Lotto Line” of Boeser #6; Pettersson #40, and Miller #9 (649) showed chemistry. Combined with Hughes’ playmaking, the foursome was just too much for the Devils to overcome. The decision to shift Pettersson to the wing alongside Miller and Boeser proved to be a successful move. It was a strong line.

As Devils’ head Devils coach Lindy Ruff said, the Canucks displayed great energy all over the ice. “They had us on our heels. Their energy was incredible to start the game. We didn’t win enough battles. I thought we hung in there – tough goal at the end of the period after we made it 3-2.”

Reason Two: Conor Garland Scored a Backbreaking Goal

After the Devils weathered the initial second-period Canucks’ flurry, they attempted to mount a comeback. While it looked as if the Devils might just do that (coming to within a goal at 3-2), Conor Garland delivered a key goal late in the second period to put his team up by two.

Garland’s timely score, on a beautiful wraparound off the rush, reestablished the Canucks’ lead. The goal couldn’t have come at a better time and halted the Devils’ momentum and helped deflate their energy.

Reason Three: The Solid Goaltending by Thatcher Demko

Goalie Thatcher Demko, as he so often does, played a major role in the Canucks’ win. He made 21 saves to post his 100th career NHL win. Demko’s consistency in the net provided the stability Vancouver needed. Although he gave up four goals, he also halted the Devils’ offensive attempts to preserve his team’s lead.

He’s been giving the team the kind of solid goalie play that allows them to play comfortably in front of him. He makes key stops when there are breakdowns. What an important presence he is to the team’s success.

The Bottom Line for the Canucks Win

The 6-4 win was likely the kind of game Canucks fans liked but Canucks coaches probably loathed. The game was marked by lots of goals and almost non-stop action. The Devils worked hard; however, in the end, they simply could not match the Canucks offensive firepower wrapped up in their top four scorers.

