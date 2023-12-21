Agent Denies Kuzmenko and Canucks Issues Leading to Trade

Dan Milstein, Kuzmenko’s agent, discussed his client’s status with the Vancouver Canucks organization in an interview with Joshua Griffith, a Sports Talk Line reporter. In an attempt to shoot down rumors and speculation that a trade might be imminent, Milstein expressed, “Andrei is very content to be in Vancouver.” He further conveyed that there is ongoing communication between the team and his client, emphasizing a planned approach for the Russian winger.
Milstein and the Gold Star Hockey “X” account verified the authenticity of these comments by reposting them after Griffith shared them on social media.
“There is absolutely no disconnect between the coaching staff, management, and our camp. We communicate daily,” Milstein said. He added, “We have a plan, and everything is going to be okay. Andrei is very happy to be in Vancouver. With a few minor adjustments, many victories and goals are ahead!”
There has been a lot of talk lately that the Canucks might be exploring a trade for Kuzmenko. The plan would be to clear out the struggling winger and free up significant cap space to do other things. It’s not clear if teams have expressed considerable interest, but the Washington Capitals are apparently out there as a possible option. But, Milstein seems to be suggesting Kuzmenko is not looking for a change.
Will Trade Talk Change as Kuzmenko Sits?
While all of this talk is happening, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says that the team will go with the same lineup as last game, meaning Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch again. This is his fourth healthy scratch of the season.
Kuzmenko has faced a challenging second season with the Canucks after an impressive 39-goal debut last year. The 27-year-old, signed as a free agent from Russia, has experienced a decline in point production and ice time. This has led to a departure from a top-six role and three healthy scratches this season.
