Oilers’ Coach Updates Draisaitl’s Health Status After Injury Concern

The Edmonton Oilers had to be concerned late in the second period of Wednesday’s Game 1 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks as Leon Draisaitl left the ice surface and didn’t return. The Oilers were trying to slow a Canucks comeback and without one of their best players. The status of the health of a star player wasn’t an excuse for the Oilers’ poor play, but it was likely a thought that lingered. Fortunately, he returned for the third and it sounds like there is good news, according to the Oilers coach.

Postgame tonight, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said Leon Draisaitl left the game during the second period due to cramping issues. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 9, 2024

Kris Knoblauch called Leon Draisaitl’s injury a cramping issue and added it isn’t a long-term concern. Draisaitl was requested postgame but wasn’t made available because he was getting worked on by the training staff. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) May 9, 2024

Draisaitl’s abrupt departure from the game in the second period raised alarm bells. Speculation swirled regarding the nature of his injury, with initial uncertainty giving way to relief as Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch clarified that Draisaitl’s absence was due to cramping and equipment issues rather than a more serious injury.

Despite returning for the third period, Draisaitl’s performance lacked its usual heaviness and he seemed to have little impact in the final frame. While the exact impact of his condition on his gameplay remained unclear, it was evident he wasn’t 100 percent.

The Oilers Need Draisaitl Back Healthy

Draisaitl has a history of playing postseason games quite well when he isn’t completely healthy. That being said, an injury to the Oilers’ star would be incredibly unfortunate. It was clear Edmonton was reeling when he left the bench and their production in the third was lacking.

The Oilers’ inability to respond effectively to Vancouver’s onslaught ultimately led to a 5-4 win for the Canucks. Edmonton now finds themselves in an early hole. If they can park that game and come back with a healthy Draisaitl, they can try to win Game 2 and steal home-ice advantage. If he’s not ready to play, it’s going to be a long series for Edmonton.

