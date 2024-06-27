The Vancouver Canucks have announced a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks late Wednesday evening. The deal saw Vancouver acquire a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft in a cap dump transaction. In exchange, the Canucks are sending forward Ilya Mikheyev, the rights to Sam Lafferty, and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft to Chicago.

Vancouver will retain 15% of Mikheyev’s salary as part of the transaction.

“I would like to thank both Sam and Ilya for their time in Vancouver and wish them both the best moving forward,” said Allvin. “In Mik’s case, we were really impressed with how hard he worked to come back from his knee surgery. That determination and drive is what makes him such a good player.”

The deal, aimed at creating cap space for Vancouver, was hinted at earlier in the evening but reports from insiders, including Chris Johnston, suggested another team got into the mix at the last minute. Between Mikheyev having to waive his no-trade to join the Blackhawks and the other team causing a slight roadblock, an official confirmation of the deal took some time. Ultimately, it took place and the Canucks paid a hefty price to move a contract. The plan is likely to make a bigger move on July 1.

Vancouver moved two more seasons and held onto just over $712K of his cap hit and the price was a 2nd round pick. Chicago may find him useful as they try to ice a more competitive team. He can produce scoring chances and make plays, even if he’s not the most consistent player in the NHL.

What Are the Blackhawks Getting in the Deal?

Mikheyev was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played three seasons in Toronto before joining Vancouver as a free agent on July 13, 2022. During his tenure with the Canucks, Mikheyev played 124 games over two seasons, accumulating 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists), six penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating. He also participated in 11 playoff games for Vancouver.

Mikheyev was on pace for 50 points last season before undergoing season-ending ACL surgery. He fought hard to get back after the injury, but was not the same player.

Lafferty, originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, spent parts of three seasons with the Penguins before being traded to Chicago. After parts of two seasons with the Blackhawks, he was moved to Toronto ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline. Vancouver then acquired Lafferty from Toronto on October 8, 2023. In 79 games with Vancouver, Lafferty recorded 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists), 32 penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating, also suiting up for 11 playoff matchups.

It is not known if the Blackhawks intend to try and sign Lafferty. Logically, one would assume they’ll have that conversation.

