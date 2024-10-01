Canadiens Say David Reinbacher Out 5-6 Months Following Surgery

The Montreal Canadiens have officially announced that defenseman David Reinbacher underwent surgery to his left knee on Tuesday morning. The organization noted that his rehabilitation period is expected to be from 5 to 6 months. Obviously, this is devastating news for the Canadiens and Reinbacher.
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli tweeted, “Awaiting decision now – surgery or not for Patrik Laine.”
Canadiens president Jeff Gorton mentioned on a recent podcast that it might take a few days to have an update on either player. However, the Habs released a statement on Reinbacher in less than 24 hours.
Reinbacher, who turns 20 this month, was selected fifth overall in the 2023 draft. He spent the 2023-24 season with Switzerland’s EHC Kloten, where he’s seen some inconsistent results. He recorded one goal and 10 assists with a -15 rating in 35 games, down from 22 points and a +7 rating in 46 games the previous season.
However, Reinbacher played when he made his way to AHL Laval, tallying five points and a +6 rating in 11 games. The Canadiens were hoping this would be a strong developmental season for him. It’s not a given that he was to be slated for the opening night roster, but the belief was he might play a few NHL games.
Wishing him the best in his recovery. It’s a significant setback for his development, but hopefully, he can get back on track and continue his career trajectory despite multiple injuries. At the very least, he’ll be out until March and then need some time in the AHL to get back up to speed.
PuckPedia notes: “As a player on a 2-way deal with no NHL days last season and injured before the season starts, Reinbacher carries $0 Cap Hit for #GoHabsGo while injured. He will get paid his pro-rated NHL salary while injured.”
Next: Trusted Insider Says Swayman Now Considering Trade Ask from Bruins
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Darnell Nurse Medically Cleared, Oilers Say Big Decision Ahead
The Edmonton Oilers have revealed that defenseman Darnell Nurse is medically cleared to play...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
McDavid “Itching” for Oilers to Make Major Pre-Season Change
Connor McDavid is itching for the Edmonton Oilers to put the full roster in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Swayman’s Agent Calls Out Bruins, Refutes $64M Offer
Jeremy Swayman’s agent, Lewis Gross, has called out the Boston Bruins for lying about...
-
Oilers’ Hyman and Bouchard Join Hard-to-Crack Rankings List
Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard are finally being recognized among the elite of the...
-
Darnell Nurse Has Message Amid Injury Concerns, Preseason Absence
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse had a message for people worried he's missing pre-season...
-
Edmonton Oilers Release F Mike Hoffman From PTO
After four points in four games, the Edmonton Oilers have released Mike Hoffman from...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Swayman Turns Down $64 Million Contract Offer From the Bruins
Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely hints RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman has turned down...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Could the Bruins Be Forced to Trade Two Vezina Candidates?
Is it getting to the point in Boston where the Bruins might actually have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Who Will Lead Team Canada? The Crosby and McDavid Question
As the 4 Nation Face-Off quickly approaches, Team Canada is placed into a sticky...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers’ Tortorella Reveals Development Plan for Matvei Michkov
Matvei Michkov has put the NHL on notice with his impressive scoring touch. Flyers'...