Canadiens Acquire Forward Filip Cederqvist in Trade with Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres in a trade announced on Thursday. The Sabres will receive future considerations in exchange for the 23-year-old left-winger from Skara, Sweden. Cederqvist, a 2019 fifth-round selection (143rd overall) by Buffalo, has played 19 games with the Rochester Americans in the current American Hockey League (AHL) season.

According to Hockeyprospect.com’s 2019 scouting report, Cederqvist possesses a strong offensive skill set characterized by soft hands, a powerful shot, and the ability to navigate through defenders to create scoring opportunities.

In the 2023-24 AHL season, Cederqvist has notched four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 games, along with 11 penalty minutes. Over his AHL career spanning 74 games with Rochester, he has accumulated 24 points, comprising 10 goals and 14 assists. The 6-foot-3, 196 lb. forward has also contributed three assists in eight playoff appearances.

Cederqvist’s move to the Canadiens marks a new chapter for the young prospect as he bids farewell to the Sabres organization. The trade comes ahead of Buffalo’s Thursday matchup against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m., providing an opportunity for the Sabres to integrate future considerations into their roster.

Cederqvist is planning to return to the SHL next season.

