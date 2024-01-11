The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres in a trade announced on Thursday. The Sabres will receive future considerations in exchange for the 23-year-old left-winger from Skara, Sweden. Cederqvist, a 2019 fifth-round selection (143rd overall) by Buffalo, has played 19 games with the Rochester Americans in the current American Hockey League (AHL) season.
According to Hockeyprospect.com’s 2019 scouting report, Cederqvist possesses a strong offensive skill set characterized by soft hands, a powerful shot, and the ability to navigate through defenders to create scoring opportunities.
In the 2023-24 AHL season, Cederqvist has notched four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 games, along with 11 penalty minutes. Over his AHL career spanning 74 games with Rochester, he has accumulated 24 points, comprising 10 goals and 14 assists. The 6-foot-3, 196 lb. forward has also contributed three assists in eight playoff appearances.
Cederqvist’s move to the Canadiens marks a new chapter for the young prospect as he bids farewell to the Sabres organization. The trade comes ahead of Buffalo’s Thursday matchup against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m., providing an opportunity for the Sabres to integrate future considerations into their roster.
Cederqvist is planning to return to the SHL next season.
Next: Ducks: 4 Trade Candidates as Changes Will Continue in Anaheim
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 4 hours ago
Canadiens Acquire Forward Filip Cederqvist in Trade with Sabres
The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their roster with the acquisition of forward Filip Cederqvist...
-
Calgary Flames/ 22 hours ago
Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom
According to reports, the Calgary Flames are receiving serious trade interest on veteran goaltender...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk: Oilers and Top-6 Forwards from Senators or Flyers
Oilers analyst and insider Bob Stauffer mentioned the Oilers might be eyeing a forward...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Gary Bettman Clears Path for Corey Perry to Sign with NHL Team
According to reports on Wednesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has met with Corey Perry...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Sharks’ Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture Address Trade Rumors
Both Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture addressed possible trade rumors surrounding their current standing...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Oilers Keeping an Eye on Blue Jackets’ Right-Shot D-Man
According to Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers have inquired about the availability of Blue...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Ducks Explore Trevor Zegras Trade After Drysdale Deal [Report]
According to report by Frank Seravalli, the Anaheim Ducks might be open to another...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Kevin Hayes Receives Death Threats Over Cutter Gauthier Rumors
Kevin Hayes is responding to accusations of influencing Cutter Gauthier and has noted he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers to Be “Aggressive Buyers” at the NHL Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are going to be aggressive buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Has Painful Prediction About Campbell’s Future with Oilers
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun looked at the Edmonton Oilers season, talked a possible Jack...