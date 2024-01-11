Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom

As the March 8 trade deadline approaches, there’s a growing belief that the Calgary Flames might transition into sellers, currently trailing two points behind the Edmonton Oilers for the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. With notable names like Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin in the trade chatter, one prominent figure has emerged—goalie Jacob Markstrom. In fact, as Kent Wilson of the Calgary Herald writes, “Jacob Markstrom might be playing himself out of Calgary this year, and that’s a good thing.”
David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period is also reporting that there is interest in the Flames’ veteran netminder. While on Sportsnet 960 in Calgary, Pagnotta reported that rival clubs have reached out to the Flames regarding Markstrom’s availability. Apparently, General Manager Craig Conroy has yet to approach Markstrom or his agent Pat Morris about waiving his No-Movement Clause (NMC), but there are conversations going on around the idea of a deal.
Predictably, the Flames will only approach Markstrom’s camp if they receive an acceptable offer.
Markstrom Could Be An Interesting Trade Piece For a Contender
Markstrom, who has two years left on his contract with a $6 million salary cap hit, could be an enticing asset for playoff hopefuls. And, even though not confirmed, there is speculation Markstrom might consider a trade to a contender.
The goalie, turning 34 on Jan. 31, holds the key to waiving his NMC, and the Flames seem poised to explore options if the right offer materializes. Many believe he could fetch a serious return. And, if the Flames are retooling or, even worse, rebuilding, why would he want to stick around?
The identity of the two teams inquiring about Markstrom remains undisclosed, but the New Jersey Devils have been consistently linked as a team seeking goaltending upgrades before the trade deadline. They haven’t had a lot of luck this season with injuries, but they have the cap space and the team is still in the playoff conversation.
Things could get very interesting. If Markstrom doesn’t want to leave, all of this is a moot point. If he does, and the Flames are open to considering offers, there could be some good ones out there. And, as an up and down goalie, the Flames might be best to sell high.
One thing to consider is that while retaining salary on Markstrom is an option, it will cost a team a lot to get the Flames to do so on a multi-year contract. So too, it’s crucial to highlight that Markstrom holds a full no-move clause.
Next: Cutter Gauthier Breaks Silence on Flyers Trade, Squashes Ugly Rumor
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 hour ago
Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom
According to reports, the Calgary Flames are receiving serious trade interest on veteran goaltender...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk: Oilers and Top-6 Forwards from Senators or Flyers
Oilers analyst and insider Bob Stauffer mentioned the Oilers might be eyeing a forward...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Gary Bettman Clears Path for Corey Perry to Sign with NHL Team
According to reports on Wednesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has met with Corey Perry...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Sharks’ Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture Address Trade Rumors
Both Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture addressed possible trade rumors surrounding their current standing...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Oilers Keeping an Eye on Blue Jackets’ Right-Shot D-Man
According to Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers have inquired about the availability of Blue...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Ducks Explore Trevor Zegras Trade After Drysdale Deal [Report]
According to report by Frank Seravalli, the Anaheim Ducks might be open to another...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Kevin Hayes Receives Death Threats Over Cutter Gauthier Rumors
Kevin Hayes is responding to accusations of influencing Cutter Gauthier and has noted he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers to Be “Aggressive Buyers” at the NHL Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are going to be aggressive buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Has Painful Prediction About Campbell’s Future with Oilers
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun looked at the Edmonton Oilers season, talked a possible Jack...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Red Wings Rumor About Patrick Kane Trade Debunked… For Now
One theory argues that Detroit and Patrick Kane have discussed a possible trade. Is...
Pingback: Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey