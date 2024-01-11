Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom

As the March 8 trade deadline approaches, there’s a growing belief that the Calgary Flames might transition into sellers, currently trailing two points behind the Edmonton Oilers for the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. With notable names like Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin in the trade chatter, one prominent figure has emerged—goalie Jacob Markstrom. In fact, as Kent Wilson of the Calgary Herald writes, “Jacob Markstrom might be playing himself out of Calgary this year, and that’s a good thing.”

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period is also reporting that there is interest in the Flames’ veteran netminder. While on Sportsnet 960 in Calgary, Pagnotta reported that rival clubs have reached out to the Flames regarding Markstrom’s availability. Apparently, General Manager Craig Conroy has yet to approach Markstrom or his agent Pat Morris about waiving his No-Movement Clause (NMC), but there are conversations going on around the idea of a deal.

Predictably, the Flames will only approach Markstrom’s camp if they receive an acceptable offer.

Markstrom Could Be An Interesting Trade Piece For a Contender

Markstrom, who has two years left on his contract with a $6 million salary cap hit, could be an enticing asset for playoff hopefuls. And, even though not confirmed, there is speculation Markstrom might consider a trade to a contender.

The goalie, turning 34 on Jan. 31, holds the key to waiving his NMC, and the Flames seem poised to explore options if the right offer materializes. Many believe he could fetch a serious return. And, if the Flames are retooling or, even worse, rebuilding, why would he want to stick around?

Jacob Markstrom trade rumors from Flames are out there

The identity of the two teams inquiring about Markstrom remains undisclosed, but the New Jersey Devils have been consistently linked as a team seeking goaltending upgrades before the trade deadline. They haven’t had a lot of luck this season with injuries, but they have the cap space and the team is still in the playoff conversation.

Things could get very interesting. If Markstrom doesn’t want to leave, all of this is a moot point. If he does, and the Flames are open to considering offers, there could be some good ones out there. And, as an up and down goalie, the Flames might be best to sell high.

One thing to consider is that while retaining salary on Markstrom is an option, it will cost a team a lot to get the Flames to do so on a multi-year contract. So too, it’s crucial to highlight that Markstrom holds a full no-move clause.

Next: Cutter Gauthier Breaks Silence on Flyers Trade, Squashes Ugly Rumor