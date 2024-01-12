Canadiens’ Plan Predicts Sean Monahan as First Deadline Trade

In a significant development reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to trade veteran forward Sean Monahan to a Stanley Cup contender before the NHL’s March 8th trade deadline. While Monahan himself might ultimately choose to stay with the Canadiens, he knows he’ll have options.

Dreger shared insights on TSN’s latest ‘Insider Trading’ segment, shedding light on the backstory of Monahan’s potential move. He highlighted that the understanding for Monahan’s trade dates back to the off-season when the Canadiens signed him. At that time, an agreement was made that he would be traded to a contending team or a team of his choice when the time is right. “…nothing has changed there…” Dreger said.

Sean Monahan Canadiens trade rumors

Furthermore, Dreger speculated that Sean Monahan could be one of the first forwards to be dealt before the impending trade deadline. He emphasized the perennial demand for quality centermen, identifying teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, and Washington Capitals as potential landing spots for Monahan. “In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sean Monahan is amongst the first forwards to get dealt before the deadline.”

Will Monahan Set the Market For Deadline Depth Centers This Season?

The reported agreement adds an intriguing layer to the NHL trade deadline narrative, with a seasoned forward like Monahan becoming an attractive prospect for contending teams. If he’s the first to be moved, he can, in a way, set part of the market. There will be other players of his skill set out there and if the Canadiens get a high return, other teams will ask for the same. If the Habs dump him as a favor, rival teams selling assets might get pinched.

As the deadline approaches, this will be a storyline to watch.

Next: Canadiens Acquire Forward Filip Cederqvist in Trade with Sabres