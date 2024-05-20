The Vancouver Canucks have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their crucial Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers, with winger Brock Boeser expected to miss the game due to a blood clotting issue. The issue wasn’t discovered until after Game 6, but reports are now that he’s on blood-thinning medication and will miss the remainder of the season, whether that season ends on Monday night in Game 7, or the Canucks get passed the Oilers and face the Dallas Stars.

Sounds like #Canucks Brock Boeser's blood clot developed in his leg, something team medical staff found after Game 6.



He has been placed on blood thinning medication and is not expected to be available to play again this season.



Brutal break for #Canucks' leading goal scorer. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 20, 2024

While the exact timeline for his return is uncertain, it is a relief that his condition is not considered life-threatening. This development is a devastating blow for both Boeser and the Canucks, as his health takes precedence over everything else.

The question now is, can the Canucks overcome this loss to their lineup? Or, will they use the Boeser news as motivation and come out hot against the Oilers, fighting in many ways, on behalf of their leading scorer?

The Timing of the Boeser News Is Brutal

Boeser, who had finally rebounded from personal off-ice issues and trade rumors became a 40+ goal scorer and was tied for fourth in playoff scoring with 7 goals in 12 games. He will be sorely missed in the lineup. His absence leaves a substantial void just before a decisive game at home, a scenario that has left fans and teammates heartbroken.

Boeser’s journey makes this setback particularly poignant, and it could spark the Canucks who were dominated in Game 6. The Canucks have an opportunity to find motivation and rally around their missing teammate. Historically, teams have often stepped up in the absence of a key player, showing resilience and collective effort. This could be a defining moment for the Canucks to prove their depth and determination.

Brock Boeser Oilers vs Canucks Game 7

Both coaches — Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet and Oilers Coach Kris Knoblauch — emphasized the importance of readiness and resilience, noting how teams can sometimes come together and perform even better in the short term when faced with such adversity. The Canucks will need every player to elevate their game, inspired by Boeser’s absence, to overcome this latest hurdle. The Oilers would be wise not to put it past them to do so.

How Resilient are the Canucks?

As the Canucks prepare for Game 7, their playoff mantra, “Resilient,” will be tested more than ever. They’re missing Boeser and their starting goaltender Thatcher Demko. It’s not at all ideal, but it’s the kind of scenario where an unexpected hero often emerges. The team will look to its locker room for individuals ready to step up and fill the gap left by Boeser.

While the focus remains on Boeser’s health and recovery, the Canucks must channel their collective energy and spirit into the game. The Oilers need to be ready to weather a storm in the first period. This game is in Vancouver and there will be plenty of emotion in an elimination game for both teams.

