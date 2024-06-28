Can Max Domi’s Gift Change the Maple Leafs Plans?

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs actually going to score a deal for a contract they’d likely want to sign? It could be. Yesterday, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that current Maple Leafs forward Max Domi has tried to give the team a gift by coming down in his asking price on a new contract. Initially, he pursued a five-year deal worth $5 million per season. However, the news is now that Domi is has dropped his price by a million per season. He’s now looking for $4 million AAV on a four-year deal.
From Friedman on a recent episode of The Jeff Marek Show:
“I know there were reports initially it would have to be 5×5, but I don’t think that’s the case right now; I’ve heard the ask is in the 4×4 range, which doesn’t strike me as incredibly unreasonable. Again, I think the Leafs are trying to be careful.”
For the Maple Leafs, There’s Only So Much Juice to Squeeze
As always for the Maple Leafs, there’s only so much room under the constraints of the NHL salary cap. As a result, the team could soon be forced to make some difficult decisions regarding player personnel. While tons of speculation about the futures of franchise stalwarts Mitch Marner and John Tavares. However, besides Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi is up for a new deal. Both are coming off one-year contracts they signed last summer.
Will Domi’s Lower Asking Price Swing the Deal His Way?
With Domi’s lowered asking price, might the Maple Leafs renew their interest? If they can manage their cap space and prioritize their defensive needs, bringing back Domi at a reduced price could be a strategic move that benefits the team’s offensive depth without compromising their overall cap flexibility.
