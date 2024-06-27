The Dallas Stars have decided to buy out the final year of Ryan Suter‘s contract, according to Jeff Marek. This decision will add $1.4 million to the Stars’ cap for the next two seasons, while saving them $1.4 million this year. Remarkably, Suter will receive $833,000 from Minnesota and $1.4 million from Dallas next year to not play for either team. The 39-year-old defenseman is only the second player in NHL history to be bought out twice in his career.
Although Suter’s performance wasn’t poor this past season, his puck skills and foot speed have significantly declined. He played all 82 games for Dallas but saw a drop in his offensive production for the second consecutive season, managing just two goals and 15 assists. His average ice time also fell to its lowest since his rookie year with Nashville in 2005-06.
Despite not being the elite defenseman he once was, Suter remained a reliable player for the Stars, never missing a game in his three years with the team. He can skate effectively, block shots, and is responsible in his own end, even if he’s slowing down. As a result, he could attract interest from other teams in free agency if he decides to continue his career.
Why Are the Stars Buying Suter Out?
For the Stars, the buyout is surprising but logical. It provides them with $2.8 million in extra cap space this year, a crucial amount for their summer plans. Dallas hopes to retain pending unrestricted free agents Chris Tanev and Matt Duchene, while also needing to re-sign restricted free-agent defenseman Thomas Harley.
Coming into today with just over $16 million in available cap space, signing these three players would significantly limit their ability to fill out the remainder of their roster. The buyout gives the Stars some much-needed flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming season.
