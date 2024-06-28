Maple Leafs Preparing New Contract Offer for Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs are potentially gearing up to offer star forward Mitch Marner a new contract. According to recent reports from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Friday’s “32 Thoughts: The Podcast,” the Leafs might extend a new contract offer to Marner, who has one year remaining on his current six-year, $65.4 million deal. Marner will be eligible to sign an extension on July 1.
“I’m going to stay away from the hot scalding pot that is Mitch Marner, aside to say that I do think they’re preparing to make him an offer, we’ll see,” said Friedman.
Bob McKenzie of TSN noted that while anything is possible, the circumstances don’t favor the team trading Marner or getting the best value in return for any possible deal another club may present to Toronto. That could have led to a change of plans if the original idea was to shop Marner around.
Marner and his agent have consistently expressed his desire to continue playing with the Maple Leafs, a stance that is unlikely to change. McKenzie suggested that the Leafs would have to be very careful with how they deal with the Marner situation should they want to trade him, and if Friedman’s report is accurate, perhaps the Leafs have decided it’s not worth messing around if Marner wants to stay and the team can get him extended on a fair deal.
Alternatively, this could be a last-ditch play to try and get Marner to commit to something. If he doesn’t at a number that works for the Maple Leafs going forward, ultimately decide the two sides need to part ways.
Marner Is Still a Top-Tier Player for the Maple Leafs
It’s easy to forget in all of this trade chatter that Marner has been a crucial player for the Maple Leafs. He is known for his offensive prowess and playmaking abilities, and few players are better at producing offense. Since his debut with the team, he has been one of their top performers, consistently delivering high points and contributing significantly to their success. On the right deal, he would be an asset to any NHL team.
Marner has said he’s excited about being coached by Craig Berube and Berube is excited to coach Marner. If they’ve met and think this is a relationship that will work out well, keeping Marner could be the right decision.
