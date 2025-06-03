Kings Frontrunners for Mitch Marner Over 6-7 Other Options

Speculation around Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs continues to intensify, with several teams reportedly waiting to get into the mix, and the Los Angeles Kings are high on the star winger’s preferred destinations list. The Kings have been given solid odds to sign Marner, potentially over six or seven other franchises that intend to take a run.

Ken Holland intends to take a run at Mitch Marner for the Kings

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Kings are believed to be ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights in Marner’s pecking order. Los Angeles is expected to be aggressive in its pursuit, making them a serious contender if Toronto ultimately decides to move on from Marner this summer.

While Vegas has been floated as a potential landing spot — with Elliotte Friedman previously reporting the Leafs explored a Marner-for-Shea Theodore deal last summer — that possibility may be cooling. Chris Johnston downplayed the Marner-to-Vegas chatter this week, calling it “overblown” and suggesting the Golden Knights are more likely to target a gritty, playoff-style forward like Sam Bennett in free agency.

That said, you can never rule out Vegas, ‘who is in on everything.’

Who Else Is Going to Take a Run at Marner?

Marner reportedly has a list of seven or eight teams he’d consider, which includes Los Angeles, Vegas, San Jose, Columbus, Utah, Carolina, Anaheim, among others. Those latter three teams are believed to be preparing sizable offers in the hopes that Marner will consider a team that isn’t ranked highly among the favorites. Elliotte Friedman said that Utah is a “team to watch”.

Jeff Marek suggested the Ducks are poised to make a big play and take the next step in their plan to improve the team. They are young and have some players ready to emerge. The question will be if Marner is open to joining a team that isn’t ready to win.

Marner, who is going to be the biggest name on the market this summer, will have options. Who is he going to pick?

