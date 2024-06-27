Maple Leafs News: Domi and Bertuzzi Likely to Test Free Agency

According to new reports, Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi are poised to explore free agency on Monday, leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs with potential gaps to fill. It is said that Bertuzzi heading to the market seems likely, while there’s still time to get a deal done with Domi, who reportedly wants to stay with the Maple Leafs organization.
Bertuzzi wrapped up the regular season with 21 goals and 22 assists in 80 games. During the postseason, he added one goal and three assists over seven games in the opening-round series against the Boston Bruins. Domi scored 9 goals and 47 points in 80 games for the Leafs this season. He added a goal and three assists in the playoffs.
Having signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Maple Leafs in July 2023, Bertuzzi had initially sought a long-term home. With the salary cap increasing, he now aims to maximize his earnings, and several teams, including the Leafs, are expected to pursue him.
NHL insider Chris Johnston provided an update on Bertuzzi’s situation on The Chris Johnston Show. Despite ongoing negotiations and mutual interest, hurdles remain regarding the contract length. Bertuzzi has expressed his willingness to stay in Toronto, stating, “That’s definitely something I’m open to. I really enjoyed myself this year.” That said, he took a one-year deal last season and is looking for term this summer.
Max Domi, another pending unrestricted free agent, also appears likely to test the market. Johnston noted Domi’s positive experience in Toronto and his deep connections with the organization. However, contract negotiations have yet to progress significantly. Domi seeks long-term security, likely requiring a 3-4-year deal to stay with the Leafs. The Leafs aren’t opposed to keeping him but committing for too long a term is not something they are keen on doing.
The Maple Leafs Plan To Be Busy This Week
While the team sorts out what will happen with Domi and Bertuzzi, the Leafs are focusing on bolstering their defense with Chris Tanev as a top target. It is also said that want to add another right-shot defenseman, add depth at forward, and get a second goaltender.
General Manager Brad Treliving is working to balance retaining key players like Bertuzzi and Domi while addressing other roster needs to strengthen the team for the upcoming season. Understandably, he has to be selective in the deals he hands out which is why both players might be leaning toward free agency.
Jon Harding
June 27, 2024 at 12:58 pm
Everyone has to accept that there will be change, and that the No. 1 failure of MLSE and fans in the past is falling in love with players and overpaying. Young players need to emerge and be given a chance to emerge (ie. Knies, Robertson, Holmberg, Cowan, Minten, Niemeiala, Woll). A deal for Marner is also a must. Anyone who doubts this should watch Steve Dangle’s latest podcast. I’m not an avid follower but it’s an excellent breakdown of the dilemma/mess left by Mr. Idealistic Kyle Dubas.