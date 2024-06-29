What Do Maple Leafs Fans Need to Know About Ben Danford?

Last year at the NHL Entry Draft, it seems the Toronto Maple Leafs were wise in going off the board to pick Easton Cowan with their first-round choice. The team seems to like picking young players with a bulldog mentality, who exude heart and a fighting spirit. Could last night’s first pick be one of those players?
What Do We Know About Ben Danford?
The Maple Leafs’ first draft choice was prospect Ben Danford. He’s a young defenseman who shoots right-handed. He was born on February 6, 2006, in Madoc, Ontario, about 200 km north and east of Toronto. He grew up a Maple Leafs fan. Danford is 18 years old, stands 6-feet-1, and weighs 194 pounds. He was drafted in the first round, 31st overall, of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
In the 2022-23 season with the Oshawa Generals in the OHL, Danford played 63 games and registered an okay 21 points. He showed significant growth in the 2023-24 season with 33 points in 64 games, showing a solid development curve and a youngster gaining consistency. His impressive rating of plus-27 in the 2023-24 season highlights his solid defensive abilities.
During the playoffs, Danford proved his worth by contributing 10 points in 21 games, displaying both offensive prowess with four goals and defensive reliability. His willingness to engage physically is evident in his penalty minutes, showcasing his assertiveness on the ice.
What Might Danford Bring to the Maple Leafs?
Danford’s combination of size, skill, and a right-handed shot could one day become a valuable addition to the team’s defensive lineup. His growth suggests he could become a key player for the team’s defense in the upcoming seasons.
The jury will be out until fans see how Danford’s all-around game grows next season in junior hockey. Still, he seems to offer a strong enough offensive contribution, defensive stability, and physicality to position him as a prospect to watch for the Maple Leafs.
Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of his background and personality that I’ve read is his determination never to quit. That is an aspect of a youngster’s game that the Maple Leafs could see this season with Cowan. It also seems to be something the team seeks as a tipping point in its choices for young players.
As he continues to progress, fans can hope that Danford has the potential to make a substantial impact at the NHL level, bolstering the Leafs’ defensive capabilities.
