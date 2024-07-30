Jets and Sabres Tried to Acquire Martin Necas Per Insider

Martin Necas is not going anywhere, well at least for now. The Carolina Hurricanes announced Monday that they’ve signed the Czech forward to a two-year extension worth $13 million. Necas has been involved in trade rumors all summer as many were anticipating a move involving the 25-year-old. It was reported earlier during the offseason that Necas would entertain a change of scenery due to being unhappy with his role on the team. He was an RFA and was scheduled for arbitration on August 4th, but the two parties agreed on a short-term deal.

However, it’s now being revealed that the Hurricanes were close to trading Necas on multiple occasions. According to one insider, the team got two offers from the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres where eventually both deals fell through.

Necas was on the radar of the Sabres and Jets

Jets Offered A Substantial Package for Necas

Frank Seravalli shared on July 29th’s episode of The Daily Faceoff Podcast that the Jets were indeed interested in trading for Necas. According to his sources, the Jets reportedly offered players Rutger McGroarty, Cole Perfetti and a draft pick to Carolina. “The Jets I believe offered Rutger McGroarty, Cole Perfetti, and a draft pick. Apparently that wasn’t enough, or Necas didn’t want to sign a contract extension in Winnipeg.”

This would’ve been a blockbuster trade. McGroarty is a promising prospect in the Jets system where he currently plays for the University of Michigan in the NCAA. His name has been circulating in trade rumors after reports came out saying he wanted a change of scenery. Although his desire to get NHL minutes right away has turned a lot of teams away from pursuing him.

Cole Perfetti on the other hand, has been an effective young player. The 22-year-old has appeared in 140 career NHL games and this season scored 19 goals and 38 points. Winnipeg has faced some scrutiny this season regarding the handling of their young players. Perfetti was a healthy scratch numerous times this season and even during the playoffs. If the Jets were willing to part with him to bring in Necas, then what does his future look like moving forward?

Sabres Also Offered For Necas, But Trade Got Nixed

Necas also was reportedly close to becoming a Sabre. Frank Seravalli during the same podcast episode added that Buffalo and Carolina had a trade agreement on the table.

“I believe the Buffalo Sabres had a deal in place to trade for Martin Necas. There was one team for sure they had a trade agreed to, and Necas would not agree to sign a deal with that new team, and ended up scuttling the deal.”

It’s unknown what the trade details were, but clearly it was to Carolina’s liking. However, Necas simply used his status as an RFA to protect his interests. If Buffalo did manage to acquire the young forward, it would’ve been a huge add for them. By signing this extension, Necas will have the opportunity to test free agency as he’ll become a UFA after the contract ends.

Expectations For The Hurricanes Are Still High

Despite the losses Carolina has suffered this offseason, they’re still expected to be a contender in the East. They’ve lost notable forwards in Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainen, and Evgenii Kuznetsov, which may have influenced them in keeping Necas around. They’ve also taken considerable hits on defense as both Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce left the organization too. The Hurricanes also need to still sign Seth Jarvis to a new contract, who is an RFA.

While they’ve made some smart signings in Shayne Gostisbehere, Sean Walker, and Jack Roslovic, it won’t be enough to make up for all their departures. We’ll see if the Hurricanes manage to mediate their losses through a strong start, or do we see a team that continues to struggle to get over the hump?

