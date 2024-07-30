Canadiens Secure Justin Barron with Two-Year Contract

Kent Hughes is making moves as the Montreal Canadiens’ general manager. Following the signing of Arber Xhekaj on Tuesday morning, Hughes has now secured another restricted free agent, reaching an agreement with defenseman Justin Barron on a two-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal, which runs from the 2024-25 to the 2025-26 season, comes with an average annual salary of $1.15 million.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract (2024-25 to 2025-26) with defenseman Justin Barron.



Barron played 48 games with the Canadiens during the 2023-24 season, contributing seven goals and six assists. He also showed his potential in the American Hockey League, recording 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 32 games with the Laval Rocket. This contract is viewed as a fair deal for both sides and solidifies the Canadiens’ defensive lineup.

With this signing, the Canadiens now have approximately $5.5 million in real cap space to maneuver in the upcoming offseason. Hughes’s proactive approach to securing young talent indicates a commitment to building a competitive team for the future.

