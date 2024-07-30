Canadiens Secure Justin Barron with Two-Year Contract

Kent Hughes is making moves as the Montreal Canadiens’ general manager. Following the signing of Arber Xhekaj on Tuesday morning, Hughes has now secured another restricted free agent, reaching an agreement with defenseman Justin Barron on a two-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal, which runs from the 2024-25 to the 2025-26 season, comes with an average annual salary of $1.15 million.
Related: Canadiens Sign Arber Xhekaj After Near Trade Last Season
Barron played 48 games with the Canadiens during the 2023-24 season, contributing seven goals and six assists. He also showed his potential in the American Hockey League, recording 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 32 games with the Laval Rocket. This contract is viewed as a fair deal for both sides and solidifies the Canadiens’ defensive lineup.
With this signing, the Canadiens now have approximately $5.5 million in real cap space to maneuver in the upcoming offseason. Hughes’s proactive approach to securing young talent indicates a commitment to building a competitive team for the future.
Next: Jets and Sabres Tried to Acquire Martin Necas Per Insider
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 17 hours ago
Jets and Sabres Tried to Acquire Martin Necas Per Insider
Before Martin Necas signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Is Nazem Kadri Waiving His NMC A Real Possibility?
Given the Calgary Flames' direction towards a rebuild, will we see Nazem Kadri entertain...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
What If Johnny Gaudreau Never Left The Calgary Flames?
What would have happened if Johnny Gaudreau never left Calgary? Would the Flames be...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
3 Ways Stan Bowman Can Eventually Win Over Oilers Fans
There's no taking back Stan Bowman's involvement in the Kyle Beach sexual assault case...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Edmonton Oilers’ Stuart Skinner: Rising Star or Question Mark?
Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner enters his third season in the NHL, lets take...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Jeff Marek Confirms Departure From Sportsnet and 32 Thoughts
Jeff Marek has confirmed that he is no longer working with Sportsnet and has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Holloway Won’t Lose Spot Despite Oilers UFA Signings
Will Dylan Holloway lose ground on a stacked Oilers roster that now includes Jeff...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 4 days ago
Patrik Laine Exits Player Assistance Program: Trade Talk to Pick Up
Teams that were awaiting Patrik Laine's return from the assistance program to pursue trade...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Hockey Fans React to Rumor Jeff Marek and Sportsnet Cut Ties
Hockey fans are reacting to rumors and a report that Jeff Marek and Sportsnet...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Bowman Hints at Length of Leon Draisaitl Extension with Oilers
During his introductory press conference, Stan Bowman hinted at the ideal length of a...