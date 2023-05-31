Brad Treliving Officially Hired As New GM of Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumors on Tuesday swirled as reports that an announcement Brad Treliving would be hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as their next general manager was confirmed by the organization on Wednesday. After nine seasons in Calgary, Treliving replaces Kyle Dubas and will take the reins, trying to move the Maple Leafs past the point of first-round playoff pretenders. He will become the 18th GM in franchise history.

Treliving will meet the media on Thursday and one of the first questions he will likely be asked is his thoughts on the future of the core four of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. The second question will likely have to do with the status of current head coach Sheldon Keefe.

“I am very excited and honored to join the Toronto Maple Leafs as general manager,” Treliving said. “I would like to thank Brendan (Shanahan, Maple Leafs president), MLSE (Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment) and its board for their support throughout this process. I’m thrilled to join an Original Six team and recognize how much the Maple Leafs mean to this community. This is a very exciting day for my family and I.”

Treliving is among the more experienced options the Leafs could have gone with and that was important to President Brendan Shanahan. Shanahan noted in a post-season media avail that his preference would be to sign someone who has been through the experiences any proven NHL general manager would have and Treliving has been through almost exactly the same scenario as the one potentially facing the Leafs over the next season or two.

Shanahan Thinks He Found His Guy

“I’m very pleased to welcome Brad into the Maple Leafs organization,” Shanahan said. “Brad brings a wealth of knowledge from his years of experience as a general manager and hockey executive in Calgary, Arizona, and beyond. He has earned tremendous respect amongst his peers throughout his years in the NHL and has built excellent relationships at all levels within the game. We are confident that Brad’s leadership and strategic vision will elevate the Maple Leafs in our continued pursuit of a championship.”

There’s one thing that Treliving is known for and that’s working hard and leaving no stone unturned. His loyalty, if there is one, is to always make the best deal possible.

