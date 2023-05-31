5 Reasons Treliving Can Be a Good Maple Leafs GM: One Maybe

The truth is that, when I heard that Brad Treliving would be named the new general manager (GM) of the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, the first question I posed in my head was to wonder who he might bring in as the new coach.
I have named this post, “Five Reasons Brad Treliving Can Be a Good GM: One Reason Not So Much.” When Treliving left Calgary, one of the reasons seemed to be his deteriorating relationship with then-coach Darryl Sutter.
That made the situation between the two men difficult; but, in my mind, it’s a positive for his hiring with the Maple Leafs.
Here’s my question that made me wonder about Treliving: “Why in the world would Treliving ever believe that Sutter could be the leader that would bring home the Stanley Cup to Calgary?”
That’s my “Maybe.” As I said, perhaps it’s a positive for his new job. While it hasn’t yet been made official, it seems all but signed, sealed, and delivered.
Related: Ex-Maple Leafs’ GM Dubas: Symbol of Hockey’s Generation Gap
Treliving Was The Frontrunner All the Way
The rumours were that Teliving has been seen as the number one candidate for the GM job with the Maple Leafs from the get-go. That’s mainly due to his experience and the skills needed for the job he’ll have to do in Toronto.
Here are five reasons why Treliving could be a strong choice as the Maple Leafs’ GM:
Reason One: Treliving Has Experience in Similar Situations
Treliving has the experience, which was the key trait Brendan Shanahan noted from the start of the GM search. He previously dealt with challenging situations that involved star players and contract negotiations during his tenure as the GM of the Flames.
That experience should be valuable when navigating potential contract disputes or trade discussions with high-profile players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander.
Reason Two: Treliving Has to Have Learned from Past Mistakes
You really don’t want someone in the GM’s position who has not made mistakes, because you know they will come. In this case, Treliving made the “right” mistakes. He trusted that Johnny Gaudreau would re-sign with the team and allowed him to play the season without a contract extension. Gaudreau walked to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. The Flames got zilch in return for a really solid player.
Having gone through such tough decisions and experienced both successes and setbacks, Treliving has gained valuable insights and lessons from his time in Calgary. That kind of knowledge (the big mistake) can help him avoid repeating that same mistake again.
Mistakes allow for better-informed decisions that can benefit the team’s long-term goals.
Related: Maple Leafs’ Offseason: 4 Priorities the Team Must Engage
Reason Three: Treliving Has Learned How to Manage the Salary Cap
Treliving has demonstrated skill in managing the salary cap and building a competitive roster within this era of budget constraints. Given that the Maple Leafs will likely be in a salary-cap crunch for the foreseeable future, that knowledge can be crucial.
The team will have a number of high-value contracts popping up soon, and Treliving’s expertise in salary-cap management could prove vital in maintaining a competitive team while keeping the core intact.
Reason Four: Treliving Has Trade Negotiation Skills
Treliving has experienced making significant trades under a ton of pressure and without holding the better hand. Specifically, Calgary found itself in a tough spot when Matthew Tkachuk made it clear that he would not be re-signing with the team.
The Flames then had to explore trade options for the 24-year-old star forward, who was coming off a 100-point season. Because Tkachuk was a restricted free agent (RFA), he had leverage in determining which teams he would be willing to sign long-term extensions with.
Tkachuk effectively created a situation where he had a de facto no-trade clause, without having one written into his contract. Treliving was in a difficult spot, but he managed to complete the first sign-and-trade in NHL history.
It meant that Tkachuk agreed to a contract extension with the Florida Panthers before the trade was finalized. It then allowed the Flames to acquire valuable assets in return.
The trade was a creative strategy the could open up possibilities for other NHL teams when dealing with RFAs. It would allow teams to agree to assets in return instead of potentially losing a player for nothing in free agency.
Reason Five: Treliving Is Resilient and Composed
Because the specific role of a GM in Toronto comes with huge public scrutiny and the pressure of a caring (sometimes to a fault) fanbase, it’s a tough job. Treliving has already similar demands from a passionate Calgary fanbase.
It should help him handle a high-pressure environment like Toronto with composure.
The Bottom Line
Assuming that the decision of who will become the next general manager of the Maple Leafs has been made and it’s Treliving, his experience, knowledge, and ability to navigate challenging situations make him a potential solid GM for this particular role.
Now we’ll see how he does under the pressure of time. July 1 is fast approaching, and there’s work to be done.
Related: Five Moves the Maple Leafs Must Make: And Now!
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Dorion Details the Delay In Chychrun Being Traded to Senators
Pierre Dorion shared what took so long for the Jakob Chychrun deal to materialize...
-
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
Spencer Carbery Named New Coach of the Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are set to announce Spencer Carbery as the new head coach...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Patrick Roy Rumored as Possible Head Coach for Blue Jackets
Patrick Roy could be the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, according...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Sebastian Aho’s Contract Situation and the Hurricanes Dilemma
Sebastian Aho is going to be getting a significant raise at the end of...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
NHLPA Investigating Kyle Dubas: What About the Penguins?
The NHLPA confirmed they're looking into former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Flames’ New GM Says He Wants to Add a Top-Six Forward
Craig Conroy says he's got a few things he wants do with the Flames,...
-
Dallas Stars/ 6 days ago
Jamie Benn Suspended 2 Games for Cross-Checking Mark Stone
Jamie Benn has been suspended for two games for his cross-check against Vegas’ Mark...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Kyle Dubas Spotted With Crosby As Penguins GM Job Offer Looms
Kyle Dubas met with members of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday and Wednesday, including...
-
Dallas Stars/ 7 days ago
Vegas Golden Knights Dominate Game 3, Look to Sweep Series
The Vegas Golden Knights delivered a resounding 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Vitali Kravtsov Returning to KHL: A Closer Look at His Career Path
Vitali Kravtsov is reportedly returning to the KHL after failed stints with the New...