Marchand a Game-Time Decision After Shocking Injury Comments

According to head coach Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand remains a game-time decision for tonight’s critical Game 6 against the Florida Panthers. Marchand has missed the past two games due to an upper-body injury sustained from a hit by Florida’s Sam Bennett. Despite his absence, the Bruins managed to stay alive by splitting the two contests without him and reducing Florida’s series lead to 3-2 with an impressive road win.

???? Coach Montgomery on Brad Marchand's status for Game 6 between the #NHLBruins and Panthers tonight at TD Garden: "He's going through his final steps. He'll be a game-time decision." pic.twitter.com/6imwnRWzRt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 17, 2024

Montgomery provided an update on Marchand’s status, stating, “He looked good. But he’s got boxes to check. Day-to-day…we have the extra day, which is beneficial for all of our players with bumps and bruises that we have. We’ll know more tomorrow.” This cautious optimism suggests Marchand could return to the lineup, a significant boost as he remains tied with Jake DeBrusk for the team lead in playoff scoring with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games.

Media caught up with Marchand’s mother on Friday and she too didn’t know if her son would be playing Friday night.

The injury occurred when Bennett collided with Marchand, delivering a punch to his face. The NHL ruled it a hockey play, and Bennett faced no supplemental discipline, a decision Marchand believes allowed Bennett to escape consequences. Reflecting on the incident and the nature of playoff hockey, Marchand remarked, “People don’t want to say it, but part of playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team. The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has. … Every time you step on the ice, someone is trying to hurt someone.”

Brad Marchand Bruins injured Game 4

Marchand didn’t seem to hold ill will, knowing he’d been on the other side of the situation. Still, he thinks the NHL missed the play and if video footage had been released sooner after the hit, they may have made a different decision.

As the Bruins prepare for Game 6 at home, the potential return of their captain could be pivotal. Marchand’s presence and scoring ability would be a significant advantage as Boston aims to tie the series and force a decisive Game 7. The team and fans alike are hopeful that he can check the necessary boxes to play tonight.

Next: Oilers’ Ken Holland Reportedly a Candidate to Become Blue Jackets GM