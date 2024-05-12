Bruins Lose Brad Marchand for Game 4 vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins will try to even up their series with the Florida Panthers on Sunday, but they’ll be doing so without the services of Brad Marchand. Marchand is considered day-to-day and will not play after a collision with Sam Bennett. It appeared Bennett punched Marchand in the face during the hit and the Bruins may look to exact some revenge as many believe the punch was intentional.

The #NHLBruins will be without Brad Marchand for tonight's Game 4 as they look to even up their second-round series with the Panthers. Catch up on all the day's pregame news in 60 seconds, pres. by @NewEnglandHonda ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P4UDhCWm32 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 12, 2024

There is no report as to how long Marchand will be out and the Bruins would not talk about whether a concussion was a concern. Marchand has easily been Boston’s standout forward this postseason, tallying 10 points across 10 games. With an average ice time of over 18 minutes per game, he’s been their on and off-ice leader, often setting the tone in games. He is a crucial presence on both penalty kill and power-play units and his absence in Game 4 will be felt.

Expect the Bruins To Target Bennett

Head coach Jim Montgomery took responsibility for the Bruins not retaliating during the game, but said at the time, he wasn’t aware that the injury was a result of Bennett punching Marchand. Bruins’ forward Trent Frederic suggested the Bruins might be ready to force Bennett to answer for what Montgomery called a play that was over the line.

Brad Marchand Bruins injured Game 4

“There can be a time in the game where that could happen. That’s something we might address. It’s a 2-1 series. We’ve got to be smart too. We’ve given them a lot of power plays already. Try to limit it and do it in a smart way.”

Bennett won’t shy away from the expected response from the Bruins. He can throw down and isn’t afraid to engage in the more physical parts of the game. He’s known as a player you watch when he’s on the ice because if you don’t have your head on a swivel he’ll make you pay. The Bruins will likely have a willing participant in any confrontation.

Next: What Shanahan Has Done Right as Maple Leafs President