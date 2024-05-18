Panthers Eliminate Bruins With Late Goal, Will Face Rangers Next

The Florida Panthers have once again eliminated the Boston Bruins from the playoffs, marking the second consecutive year the Bruins have been ousted by the Panthers in Boston. This victory extends Florida’s impressive streak to six straight playoff wins on Boston ice. The Panthers will now face the New York Rangers, the Metropolitan Division winners, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The game began with the Bruins taking an early lead. Pavel Zacha scored off a breakaway with just 52 seconds left in the first period, putting Boston ahead 1-0. However, the Panthers struck back in the second period when Anton Lundell netted his second goal of the postseason with 7:16 remaining in the frame. Despite being only 22 years old, Lundell already boasts 41 playoff games of experience, proving his worth in crucial moments.

The game remained close until the final minutes. With just 1:33 left in regulation, Gustav Forsling scored the decisive goal on a rebound, lifting the Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the Bruins. “I didn’t see it go in. I just saw someone react. It was amazing,” Forsling said.

Forsling scored late goal for Panthers to eliminate the Bruins

The Panthers Will Face the Rangers Next

The Panthers’ win sets the stage for a high-stakes clash with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. As both division champions prepare to face off, the Panthers will look to carry their momentum forward and continue their playoff success. The Rangers have played well, only looking beatable in the last couple of games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida’s resilience and clutch performances have been key to their postseason run, and their upcoming series against the Rangers promises to be a thrilling contest. With the Bruins now out of the picture, it will be intriguing to see what direction the team takes during the summer.

