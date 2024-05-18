Panthers Eliminate Bruins With Late Goal, Will Face Rangers Next

The Florida Panthers have once again eliminated the Boston Bruins from the playoffs, marking the second consecutive year the Bruins have been ousted by the Panthers in Boston. This victory extends Florida’s impressive streak to six straight playoff wins on Boston ice. The Panthers will now face the New York Rangers, the Metropolitan Division winners, in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The game began with the Bruins taking an early lead. Pavel Zacha scored off a breakaway with just 52 seconds left in the first period, putting Boston ahead 1-0. However, the Panthers struck back in the second period when Anton Lundell netted his second goal of the postseason with 7:16 remaining in the frame. Despite being only 22 years old, Lundell already boasts 41 playoff games of experience, proving his worth in crucial moments.
The game remained close until the final minutes. With just 1:33 left in regulation, Gustav Forsling scored the decisive goal on a rebound, lifting the Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the Bruins. “I didn’t see it go in. I just saw someone react. It was amazing,” Forsling said.
The Panthers Will Face the Rangers Next
The Panthers’ win sets the stage for a high-stakes clash with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. As both division champions prepare to face off, the Panthers will look to carry their momentum forward and continue their playoff success. The Rangers have played well, only looking beatable in the last couple of games against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Florida’s resilience and clutch performances have been key to their postseason run, and their upcoming series against the Rangers promises to be a thrilling contest. With the Bruins now out of the picture, it will be intriguing to see what direction the team takes during the summer.
Next: Maple Leafs Hire Craig Berube as Next Head Coach
More News
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Maple Leafs Hire Craig Berube as Next Head Coach
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly set to hire Craig Berube as the team's...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 12 hours ago
Oilers’ Ken Holland Reportedly a Candidate to Become Blue Jackets GM
As the search for a new General Manager in Columbus continues, Ken Holland has...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Marco Rossi: Offseason Trade Target For The Flames?
The Minnesota Wild may potentially have Marco Rossi on the trade block this summer....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Playoff Dominance: 3rd Player in 35 Years to Hit Milestone
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl continues his historic playoff domination as he reaches 20...
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 days ago
Proposed Marner Trade Scenario Between Leafs and Predators Would Be Big
A proposed trade between the Maple Leafs and Predators could be a huge win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Odd Rumor Links Leon Draisaitl to Sharks If Oilers Fall Out of Playoffs
If the Edmonton Oilers fall out of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, there's an odd...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Evan Bouchard Redefining Himself as an Elite D-Man for the Oilers
Evan Bouchard is redefining himself as an elite level defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Martin Pospisil Continues To Stand Out At World Championship
Martin Pospisil has played fantastic in the 2024 World Championship. Can he lead team...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames CEO Steps Down. More Meaningful Changes Coming?
John Bean has stepped down from his role of CEO of the Calgary Flames....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
4 in a Row?: Ekholm’s Offensive Contributions Crucial for Oilers
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm has made quite the splash in round two. In...