Boston Bruins Explore PTOs for Blake Wheeler, Kailer Yamamoto

The Boston Bruins feel like they’ve got some work to do heading into the 2024-25 season. They are facing a pivotal decision as they look to solidify their lineup, particularly at the second-line right-wing position. The Bruins are still searching for a dependable option to fill the spot behind David Pastrnak and they might look to PTOs to find a solution.
According to Shawn Hutcheon of The Fourth Period, the Bruins have shown interest in free-agent forwards Blake Wheeler and Kailer Yamamoto.
The team is considering offering them professional tryout (PTO) contracts, similar to the approach they took last season with Alex Chiasson and Danton Heinen. While Chiasson didn’t make the final roster, Heinen impressed enough during his tryout to earn a contract, demonstrating that PTOs are a strategy the Bruins’ management is willing to explore.
Who Would Make More Sense: Wheeler or Yamamoto?
A seasoned NHL veteran, Wheeler began his career in 2008 with the Bruins and played three seasons with the team before being traded to the Atlanta Thrashers. He brings years of NHL experience to any club. He was previously the captain of the Winnipeg Jets, then signed a team-friendly deal with the New York Rangers. Now 37, injuries leave concerns about how productive he might be. The Bruins have been loosely linked to Wheeler in the past.
Yamamoto, a younger and quicker forward, offers something very different. At 25, the forward is still young and in his prime. He has shown he has an offensive upside (scored 20 goals with the Oilers), but he fell out of favor with the Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings. His speed and playmaking ability could be helpful, but there’s a bit of a risk he never hits the same production levels he did in Edmonton.
Next: Former Oilers Named as New Targets Following Big Blue Line Losses
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Rutger McGroarty Traded by the Jets to the Penguins
The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly traded top prospect Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Former Oilers Named as New Targets Following Big Blue Line Losses
With significant losses on their blue line this summer, are the Oilers looking at...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Could Murray Be the Surprise of the 2024-25 Maple Leafs Season?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a couple of potentially solid young goalies. But how...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers’ Line Combinations: What to Expect in 2024-25
As the offseason drama slows the Edmonton Oilers 2024-25 roster will have quite a...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Blue Jackets Secure Cole Sillinger with Affordable 2-Year Extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets extend center Cole Sillinger with a two-year, $4.5 million deal,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Calgary Flames 2024-2025: What to Expect This Season
As new faces and more youth enter the lineup, what will fans expect from...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Decline Offer Sheets for Holloway, Broberg: Make Trade Instead
The Edmonton Oilers chose not to match offer sheets for Philip Broberg and Dylan...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Could Make a Third Shocking Move After 2 Trades
The Edmonton Oilers could match offer sheets for Broberg and Holloway, but a third,...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs and the Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Now What?
The Toronto Maple Leafs face a tough decision. Do they play Jani Hakanpaa despite...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
New Report Suggests Broberg-Oilers Relationship Beyond Repair
It might be too late to save the relationship between the Edmonton Oilers and...