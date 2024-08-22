Boston Bruins Explore PTOs for Blake Wheeler, Kailer Yamamoto

The Boston Bruins feel like they’ve got some work to do heading into the 2024-25 season. They are facing a pivotal decision as they look to solidify their lineup, particularly at the second-line right-wing position. The Bruins are still searching for a dependable option to fill the spot behind David Pastrnak and they might look to PTOs to find a solution.

According to Shawn Hutcheon of The Fourth Period, the Bruins have shown interest in free-agent forwards Blake Wheeler and Kailer Yamamoto.

A source close to the situation has told me the #NHLBruins are considering extending PTO (Professional Tryout) offers to forwards Blake Wheeler and Kailer Yamamoto. — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) August 19, 2024

The team is considering offering them professional tryout (PTO) contracts, similar to the approach they took last season with Alex Chiasson and Danton Heinen. While Chiasson didn’t make the final roster, Heinen impressed enough during his tryout to earn a contract, demonstrating that PTOs are a strategy the Bruins’ management is willing to explore.

Who Would Make More Sense: Wheeler or Yamamoto?

A seasoned NHL veteran, Wheeler began his career in 2008 with the Bruins and played three seasons with the team before being traded to the Atlanta Thrashers. He brings years of NHL experience to any club. He was previously the captain of the Winnipeg Jets, then signed a team-friendly deal with the New York Rangers. Now 37, injuries leave concerns about how productive he might be. The Bruins have been loosely linked to Wheeler in the past.

Yamamoto and Wheeler are possible options for the Bruins on PTOs

Yamamoto, a younger and quicker forward, offers something very different. At 25, the forward is still young and in his prime. He has shown he has an offensive upside (scored 20 goals with the Oilers), but he fell out of favor with the Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings. His speed and playmaking ability could be helpful, but there’s a bit of a risk he never hits the same production levels he did in Edmonton.

