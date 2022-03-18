Blue Jackets Aggressively Trying to Move Max Domi

If the Columbus Blue Jackets have their way, forward Max Domi won’t be a part of the roster when Monday’s NHL Trade Deadline comes and goes. Domi was called the ”perfect playoff pickup” for a team by Frank Seravalli and said he would be surprised if he isn’t traded.
Seravalli adds that the Blue Jackets have been underwhelmed by his play, but his production per minute is pretty good, all things considered. There’s also a feeling the Blue Jackets aren’t happy that Domi has done so little, especially when you factor in the fact they gave up Josh Anderson to acquire him. Seravalli notes the player isn’t returning next season so there’s no reason not to move him. He just doesn’t know where Domi might land.
Among the teams believed to have shown interest are the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins.
Domi comes with a healthy $5.3 million dollar cap hit this year, but Columbus is believed to be willing to take back salary to facilitate a deal. If a team can add a forward with a physical edge for $2.65 million, it could be one of the steals of the deadline, especially when you consider it won’t cost much to acquire him.
