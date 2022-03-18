Latest on Bruins Trade Deadline Talk: Chychrun, DeBrusk, de Haan

The Boston Bruins have yet to do anything at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline, but according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, it’s not for a lack of trying. Rumored to be in the mix on a couple of defensemen, there’s talk the Bruins have kept their eyes on a few trade situations while avoiding any deals that will make their team significantly worse.

Bruins Were in on Chychrun

The latest buzz out of Arizona is that Chychrun likely won’t be moved. Andy Strickland didn’t completely shoot down the idea that the defenseman could still be traded, but he said the odds are he’ll stay put and that a move is more likely to take place during the offseason. From the beginning, the Bruins were in on the blueliner and will remain interested until he’s either moved or isn’t.

In previous talks between the two teams, Seravalli notes the Arizona Coyotes asked for Jeremy Swayman because they’d like to add a goaltender. That was believed to be a non-starter for the Bruins and things have likely gone south from there. The Athletic is reporting that “Word around the two clubs is that whatever the Bruins are currently offering is unlikely to outdo other parties interested in the left-shot defenceman.”

DeBrusk Likely Won’t Be Moved

Another player whose name has been out there is Jake DeBrusk. This is a forward who has been hot and cold for the Bruins and has let it be known he’d like to be traded. Again, this is move that will probably take place over the summer as the Bruins don’t want to weaken their team heading into the postseason and a number of Eastern Conference teams have improved while the Bruins have stayed pat.

There are teams that might be interested but if the Bruins are going to move him, they want a nice return and some teams will be wary of spending too much on a player that is due a sizeable qualifying offer. When teams have more time to talk about a long-term deal at a lower cap hit, there might be more traction.

Bruins Looking at Calvin de Haan

Seravalli reports the Bruins have kicked tires on Calvin de Haan out of Chicago and it is believed the defenseman will be moved by the Blackhawks before Monday. A pending UFA making $4.55 million this season, he’s a steady blueliner that averages between 17 and 22 minutes per game.

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa writes that “the Blackhawks are looking for a second-round pick” for de Haan, and that the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights have “inquired” about him. He’s clearly not the Bruins’ first choice, but if the other options are there, de Haan is not a bad consolation prize.

