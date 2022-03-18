Rangers Rumored to Be Interested in Phil Kessel

There are few teams who can fit in a player who has a $6.8 million cap hit and has only six goals on the season, but the New York Rangers might be one of them. A team with a ton of cap space and an organization that is watching teams around them improve ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, the Rangers might be enticed to add a player with a strong history of playoff production.
The Rangers have the room to take on Kessel’s contract, especially if the Arizona Coyotes are willing to retain salary, which they logically would. The cost in terms of assets is minimal, but Frank Seravalli also doesn’t project the Rangers to big players in the rental market. If the price is incredibly low, could the Rangers take a swing?
Jason Gregor of the DFO Rundown podcast added that Kessel gets a bad rep sometimes for being laid back but he also notes that players have been very public about how much they like playing with him. How a player fits into a team’s locker room is also important. The risk versus the potential reward might be worth it.
The one thing that could slow a trade is the fact Kessel has a newborn at home and Kessel has a no-trade clause that allows him a chance to choose eight teams that he would be willIng to accept a trade to. Would he want to make the jump from the east coast to the west?
Rangers Shopping Georgiev
Another move to watch potentially coming out of New York is that the Rangers are trying to find a taker for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. There isn’t a lot of interest according to a few reports but Gregor wonders if the Edmonton Oilers will keep an eye on the situation.
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 4 hours ago
Trade By Panthers and Flyers Includes Claude Giroux and Owen Tippett
The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers for Owen Tippett...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 8 hours ago
Two Teams Stepping Up in Hampus Lindholm Trade Sweepstakes
The teams interested in Hampus Lindholm are narrowing down and two NHL clubs seem...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 8 hours ago
Toews, Kane, Debrincat Future With Blackhawks After Hagel Trade
The Chicago Blackhawks brought in a huge haul for Brandon Hagel when the team...
-
Calgary Flames/ 9 hours ago
Latest on Flames Trade Deadline Talk: Monahan, Giordano, Depth D-Man
The Calgary Flames made a couple of big moves ahead of this year's NHL...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Rangers Rumored to Be Interested in Phil Kessel
The New York Rangers are rumored to be one of the few teams that...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Latest on Devils Trade Deadline Talk: Subban, Severson, Blackwood
What do the New Jersey Devils have planned heading into this season's NHL Trade...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
Predators Making One Last Run at Re-Signing Filip Forsberg
The Nashville Predators are revisiting talks with Filip Forsberg in a final attempt to...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Teams Still Working Around High Price For Ducks’ Hampus Lindholm
Teams are interested in Ducks' defenseman Hampus Lindholm, but they're also working around a...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Panthers Trade for Ben Chiarot from Canadiens
In a trade today, the Florida Panthers brought in Ben Chiarot from the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Auston Matthews Gets Two-Game Suspension for Crosscheck on Dahlin
Could Auston Matthews face a suspension for his crosscheck to the neck of Sabres...
Pingback: Latest on Bruins Trade Deadline Talk; Chychrun, DeBrusk, de Haan
Pingback: Latest on Bruins Trade Deadline Talk; Chychrun, DeBrusk, de Haan – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Rangers Dangling Lafreniere Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
Pingback: Rangers Dangling Lafreniere Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline – Hockey 1 on 1