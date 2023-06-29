Montreal Canadiens Select David Reinbacher No. 5 Overall 2023 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens made an interesting selection with the fifth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, choosing defenseman David Reinbacher. Despite a comical moment with Carey Price struggling with his name, Reinbacher brings a high defensive IQ to the table.

Prior to the selection, it was rumored that the pick was in play. Believing that the Canadiens liked Will Smith, there was a belief they wanted to move up, and the team also contemplated moving down. Instead, they held onto the selection. The Canadiens got potentially the best defensive prospect in the draft.

With the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens select David Reinbacher. pic.twitter.com/XqwTiufTUn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 28, 2023

As a big defenseman who has competed against grown men in the Swiss League, Reinbacher has proven his abilities on the ice. He displays a strong understanding of defensive positioning, consistently finding the open man and effectively eliminating threats in his zone. His physical engagement with opponents and ability to clear the high-danger area in front of his own net make him a valuable asset.

While not known for his offensive prowess, Reinbacher’s game is focused on simplicity. He prioritizes getting shots on the net, allowing his forward teammates to capitalize on rebounds. His efficient passing and well-timed pinches contribute to his team’s offensive zone time. Additionally, his mobility, puck-handling skills, and willingness to throw his body around make him a versatile player.

David Reinbacher NHL 2023 Draft

However, it’s important to note that comparisons to Moritz Seider should be approached with caution, as chasing a specific archetype can lead to unrealistic expectations.

Overall, the Montreal Canadiens have added a defenseman with solid defensive capabilities and valuable experience against top competition. Reinbacher’s understanding of the game, physicality, and ability to contribute offensively in a supporting role make him a promising addition to the organization. Fans will be eager to see how he develops and contributes to the team’s success in the coming seasons.

Reinbacher emerges as a standout all-around defenseman with impressive mobility and strong gap control, shutting down plays with his skilled footwork.

