With rumors the Boston Bruins were looking at doing something big, exciting news emerged on Monday as the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks finalized a trade agreement. In a swift move, the Blackhawks acquired Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno in exchange for Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. This trade marks a significant transaction between the two teams, with the Bruins shedding salary and the Blackhawks bolstering their roster with experienced players.

The #NHLBruins have acquired defensemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell from Chicago in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.



📰: https://t.co/y2bJXCMdzW pic.twitter.com/lNPd6BWmp6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2023

The complete trade details reveal that the Boston Bruins received the rights to restricted free agents (RFAs) Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. In return, the Chicago Blackhawks acquired Taylor Hall and the rights to unrestricted free agent (UFA) Nick Foligno. Notably, Boston did not retain any salary in this deal, allowing them to clear a substantial $6 million off their books.

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition of Hall and Foligno, acknowledging their caliber and the positive impact they will have on the team’s forward group. It is expected that the GM will try to sign Foligno to an extension. Davidson believes that their experience and leadership will not only strengthen the Blackhawks’ roster but also contribute to the overall development of the team.

Hall, 31, had a productive season with the Bruins, recording 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) and a +11 rating in 61 regular-season games. Although Hall ranked seventh in goals and 10th in points among the Bruins’ roster, his contributions were valued. Chris Johnston’s report indicates that the Blackhawks were not included in the 16 teams on Hall’s no-trade list, allowing Boston to proceed with the deal without his consent. Hall has two years remaining on his contract, carrying a cap hit of $6 million.

Taylor Hall Nick Foligno Blackhawks trade

Foligno, 35, played 60 games for the Bruins and contributed 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) during the 2022-23 season. Additionally, Foligno added three points in six postseason games. Notably, he achieved a significant milestone by participating in his 1,000th career NHL game on March 15, 2022.

What Are the Bruins Getting Back?

Outside of cap space, which is arguably the biggest factor in the trade, the Bruins are also getting a couple of prospects.

Regula, 22, has shown promise in his career with the Rockford IceHogs, tallying 51 points in 108 games over three seasons. As a 6-foot-4, 218-pound defenseman, Regula has also had a taste of NHL action, appearing in 22 games with the Blackhawks. He was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018.

Mitchell, 24, has played in 82 NHL games for the Blackhawks, contributing 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) in three seasons. Additionally, Mitchell has demonstrated his skills in the AHL, registering 42 points in 67 games for the IceHogs. Mitchell was a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Are the Bruins and Blackhawks Done?

Word that the Bruins were looking at making a franchise-altering trade are out there and while this deal is big, it might not qualify as franchise-altering. Does that mean more is coming? The Bruins might not need to make additional moves depending on what they have planned, but the club has certainly cleared a patch to get a Tyler Bertuzzi extension done.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are set to draft Connor Bedard and it makes sense they would try to find pieces to help him as he makes the jump to the NHL. Acquiring Hall and Foligno might be the start of a transition period for their top-six.

Next: Canadiens Circling Back on Dubois Trade Talks at NHL Draft