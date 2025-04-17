Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Squashes Frustration and Exit Rumors
Connor Bedard has heard the rumors he wants to leave the Chicago Blackhawks, but he squashed those rumors on Thursday.
Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard is putting to rest any talk that he might be unhappy in Chicago and looking to leave the team. Speaking with the media on Thursday, he reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise and dismissed rumors that had circulated throughout the season, suggesting he wanted out.
“I’ve said it 100 times: I love it here. I want to be here for a long time,” Bedard told reporters during what appeared to be a team-organized, end-of-season media scrum. He added, “If I look a little sad on the bench, people sometimes take it out of context. People that know me know that I love being here.”
Can We Finally Stop Talking About Bedard Leaving the Blackhawks?
The 19-year-old’s remarks appear aimed at silencing speculation sparked by the team’s struggles and his on-bench expressions during games this season. It has been suggested more than once by media that the player and the organization might not be on the same page. If the Blackhawks don’t improve the roster, how long will Bedard want to stay committed, many have asked.
But, despite speculation, the 2023 Calder Trophy winner says he’s excited about the Blackhawks’ future and isn’t going anywhere.
“I’m always having fun at the rink and enjoying the game,” he added. “With the young guys coming up, there was so much positivity around us, it was great to see their growth and what the future can hold. I’m looking forward to growing up with these guys.”
Bedard’s loyalty and optimism will be seen as tremendous news for Blackhawks fans. Things may not be going as quickly as hoped during this rebuild, but Bedard isn’t running out of patience. He’s all in, and while the organization needs to do its part to improve the roster, Bedard will give it time.
Next: Panarin Future with Rangers Unclear After Sexual Assault Allegation
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Stuart Skinner Blanks Sharks, Likely to Start Playoffs for Oilers
Goaltender Stuart Skinner picked up a shutout as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the San...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 hours ago
Panarin Future with Rangers Unclear After Sexual Assault Allegation
Artemi Panarin and MSG reached a settlement on a sexual allegation case, leaving questions...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Boeser Jersey Photo Goes Viral, Hinting at Canucks Departure
Does a team-signed jersey photo circulating prove that forward Brock Boeser is leaving the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Bruins’ CEO Hints at Future of Management, Big Summer Moves
The Boston Bruins will have a busy summer but it won't include making changes...
-
Penguins’ D-Man Kris Letang Undergoes Successful Surgery
Defenseman Kris Letang of the Penguins underwent successful surgery to fix a small hole...
-
Jets Sign Alex Iafallo to Three-Year Contract Extension
Veteran winger Alex Iafallo inks a three-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets, a solid...
-
Maple Leafs Win Atlantic Division, Battle of Ontario Now Set
The Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Ottawa Senators in Round 1 of the...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Wild Clinch Playoff Spot as Marc-Andre Fleury Steals Show in OT
Marc-Andre Fleury took the net in OT for the Minnesota Wild in what was...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Connor McDavid on Injuries to Oilers: “Not Everything as it Seems”
Connor McDavid talked about the aura surrounding the Edmonton Oilers and injuries, saying not...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Ivan Demidov Shines in Debut, But Canadiens Fall to Blackhawks
Ivan Demidov dazzled in his NHL debut but the Canadiens' failed to clinch a...