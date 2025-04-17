Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Squashes Frustration and Exit Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard is putting to rest any talk that he might be unhappy in Chicago and looking to leave the team. Speaking with the media on Thursday, he reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise and dismissed rumors that had circulated throughout the season, suggesting he wanted out.

“I’ve said it 100 times: I love it here. I want to be here for a long time,” Bedard told reporters during what appeared to be a team-organized, end-of-season media scrum. He added, “If I look a little sad on the bench, people sometimes take it out of context. People that know me know that I love being here.”

Can We Finally Stop Talking About Bedard Leaving the Blackhawks?

The 19-year-old’s remarks appear aimed at silencing speculation sparked by the team’s struggles and his on-bench expressions during games this season. It has been suggested more than once by media that the player and the organization might not be on the same page. If the Blackhawks don’t improve the roster, how long will Bedard want to stay committed, many have asked.

But, despite speculation, the 2023 Calder Trophy winner says he’s excited about the Blackhawks’ future and isn’t going anywhere.

Connor Bedard Blackhawks NHL Trade Talk

“I’m always having fun at the rink and enjoying the game,” he added. “With the young guys coming up, there was so much positivity around us, it was great to see their growth and what the future can hold. I’m looking forward to growing up with these guys.”

Bedard’s loyalty and optimism will be seen as tremendous news for Blackhawks fans. Things may not be going as quickly as hoped during this rebuild, but Bedard isn’t running out of patience. He’s all in, and while the organization needs to do its part to improve the roster, Bedard will give it time.

