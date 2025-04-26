Chicago Blackhawks
Popular Coach Withdraws from Blackhawks Coaching Job Hunt
Popular coach David Carle has withdrawn himself for consideration in Chicago as the Blackhawks’ next head coach.
The Chicago Blackhawks’ coaching search has potentially taken a hit this weekend, as University of Denver head coach David Carle has officially withdrawn from consideration. According to Elliotte Friedman, Carle has pulled himself from the running after being a serious candidate for the job.
Carle is fresh off leading Denver to a second NCAA championship in three years and the program’s record-breaking 10th national title. It appears he has decided to remain in the college ranks — at least for now. Whether he’s got eyes on a different NHL job remains to be seen.
Carle, 35, is one of the hottest coaching names in hockey. Scott Powers and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic write:
“Carle is the hottest name on the coaching circuit. Between his success at the college level with Denver and internationally at the World Junior Championship with Team USA, the 35-year-old Carle has created a lot of hype around his potential in the NHL.”
His emphasis on fundamentals, such as one-timers and winning battles on special teams and faceoffs, has made him highly attractive to NHL teams. For the Blackhawks, who need discipline and ways to win close contests when they aren’t heavily loaded with talent, player development will be key.
The Blackhawks are facing major organizational instability, with fans openly criticizing management and a perceived lack of direction. That could be one reason Carle wasn’t interested in the job. However, the chance to coach Connor Bedard had to be at least somewhat enticing.
Who Will the Blackhawks Turn to Now?
Given the Blackhawks’ current struggles, it’s not surprising that Carle would be cautious. Any coach stepping into Chicago’s situation would likely demand significant contract security, understanding that the rebuild could take several seasons. Since Carle chose not to leave a winning situation at Denver for just any NHL opportunity, who will the Blackhawks look at now?
Other names on the Athletic’s list include Todd Nelson, Jay Pandolfo, Brad Shaw, Jay Leach, Anders Sörensen, Rick Tocchet, Jay Woodcroft, and Marco Sturm.
