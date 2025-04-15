Now Hiring!: Join Our Writing Team at NHL Trade Talk

Are you a passionate hockey fan with a talent for writing? NHL Trade Talk is looking to expand our team of contributors, and we want you to be part of it! Whether you’re a seasoned writer or just getting started, this is a great opportunity to share your insights, opinions, and analysis with a wide hockey audience.

NHL Trade Talk is now hiring writers for all NHL teams!

We cover everything from breaking news and trade rumors to player profiles, contract analysis, and in-depth takes on your favorite NHL teams. If you follow the league closely and enjoy telling compelling hockey stories, we’d love to hear from you.

Writers at NHL Trade Talk have the freedom to pitch their own ideas or contribute to ongoing coverage across the site. We’re especially interested in writers who can deliver timely, informative content that engages readers and sparks discussion.

We Offer Free Training and Revenue Sharing

For those who have never written before or lack experience, all we ask is that you go through our free training. Once graduated, we offer a revenue-sharing program so that writers can earn on their contributions.

If you’re interested, send a brief introduction and writing sample using the following link:

If you have specific questions before you submit your article, you can email us directly at info@equinoxsound.com.

Join our growing team and help provide even more coverage on a daily basis. Your work will be shared on YardBarker, MSN, Bleacher Report, and other platforms.

We can’t wait to read your work!