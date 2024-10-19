Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll Shares Unique Label for Stolarz and Hildeby

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll has been sidelined at the start of the season due to injury. Still, he’s been watching closely as the team’s backup goalies, Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby, have stepped in to cover for him. Woll, referring to the duo as “the giants,” expressed how impressed he’s been by their play in his absence. In recent interviews, Woll shared his thoughts on their performance and reflected on his journey back to the ice.

All Three, Woll, Stolarz, and Hildeby, Are Giants In the Net

Woll nicknamed them “the giants” for their stature and their strong presence on the net. He praised both goaltenders for stepping up in his absence and noted how their play has made a difference for the team early in the season.

Even more interesting is how tall the threesome is. Woll is 6-foot-3; Stolarz is 6-foot-6; and, Hildeby is the tallest at 6-foot-7.

Woll commented, “The Giants came in and did well. It’s been great to see Stolarz and Hildeby have that success.” He has been pleased with how his fellow goalies have handled the pressure, especially considering the high expectations placed on the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation this season.

Woll’s Staying Positive, Focused, and Learning

Despite being sidelined, Woll remains optimistic about his recovery and return to action. He mentioned that he’s taking his rehab “day by day” and is focused on stacking good days on each other. For Woll, maintaining strong habits and attention to detail during his time off the ice.

“I’m thrilled and confident in the work that I put in and what I do,” Woll said. He added that he’s proud of his progress. He remains excited about returning to the team. But he’s also using this time to learn and grow personally and professionally.

For Woll, his time away from the game has allowed him to reflect. He believes every life situation, including injuries, presents an opportunity to learn. Woll’s been able to take lessons from this experience and apply them to his mindset in the future.

“There’s always lessons from everything in life,” Woll noted. He emphasized the importance of staying patient and taking something positive from each experience, whether on or off the ice.

The Bottom Line: Can Woll, Stolarz, and Hildeby Carry the Team?

As Woll continues his recovery, his positive attitude and support for his fellow goalies suggest he’s not just focused on returning to play. He’s also focused on improving his game through the lessons learned during his absence. The play of “the giants,” Stolarz and Hildeby, has impressed both Woll and fans.

Now there’s speculation about how the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation will shape up once Woll returns. Could this time away ultimately make Woll an even stronger player? Can the trio carry the team far into the playoffs? Time will tell.

