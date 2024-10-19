Can Oilers Fix One Final Flaw in Time to Take Down the Stars?

The Edmonton Oilers will need to get their power play back on track if they hope to take down the Dallas Stars in today’s Western Conference Final rematch. Despite winning two straight games, the Oilers (2-3-0) have struggled on the power play this season, converting at just 7.7%—a stark contrast to their dominance in recent years. For context, the Oilers led the league with a historic 32.4% power play success rate two seasons ago.

"We're definitely going to have to elevate our game against them."



The #Oilers look to win their third straight game this afternoon in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Final against the Stars at American Airlines Center.https://t.co/vsu5JatWSi — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 19, 2024

As they prepare to face the Stars, who boast a strong 4-1-0 record and have allowed only two goals in three home games, Edmonton must capitalize on power play opportunities. Dallas, with standout goaltender Jake Oettinger and forward Wyatt Johnston riding a five-game point streak, will be a formidable opponent.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and goalie Stuart Skinner (who will get the start Saturday afternoon) know the team is in for a tough challenge. “Dallas is a very hard-working team,” Skinner said. “We’re definitely going to have to elevate our game.” Knoblauch said of the power play struggles early:

“The last couple of games, I think a lot of it’s just not being able to execute. They’ve been together so long. There are always stretches where the power play – even the year they set the record at 32 percent – would have bad stretches, but right now, I just see everyone just being out of sync a little bit, maybe overpassing and not getting that good quality shot.”

Oilers vs Stars Bouchard McDavid power play

Although the Oilers’ first power play unit, led by Connor McDavid, has looked rusty, there’s hope that a simple, hard-working approach will help them regain their rhythm. The second unit, with newer players still finding their chemistry, could also see more ice time as Edmonton looks for solutions.

Oilers vs Stars Should Be an Exciting Rematch

The Stars are a well-rounded, competitive team that will push the Oilers who are starting to find their way. Edmonton must show up from the opening faceoff, especially with their power play underperforming. A solid showing with the man advantage could be the difference in this important matchup against one of the league’s top teams.

If the Oilers can rediscover their power play success, they’ll have a better shot at victory in what promises to be a hard-fought game.

Next: Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Rempe in and 3 Must-Watch Storylines