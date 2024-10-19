Can Oilers Fix One Final Flaw in Time to Take Down the Stars?

The Edmonton Oilers will need to get their power play back on track if they hope to take down the Dallas Stars in today’s Western Conference Final rematch. Despite winning two straight games, the Oilers (2-3-0) have struggled on the power play this season, converting at just 7.7%—a stark contrast to their dominance in recent years. For context, the Oilers led the league with a historic 32.4% power play success rate two seasons ago.
As they prepare to face the Stars, who boast a strong 4-1-0 record and have allowed only two goals in three home games, Edmonton must capitalize on power play opportunities. Dallas, with standout goaltender Jake Oettinger and forward Wyatt Johnston riding a five-game point streak, will be a formidable opponent.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and goalie Stuart Skinner (who will get the start Saturday afternoon) know the team is in for a tough challenge. “Dallas is a very hard-working team,” Skinner said. “We’re definitely going to have to elevate our game.” Knoblauch said of the power play struggles early:
“The last couple of games, I think a lot of it’s just not being able to execute. They’ve been together so long. There are always stretches where the power play – even the year they set the record at 32 percent – would have bad stretches, but right now, I just see everyone just being out of sync a little bit, maybe overpassing and not getting that good quality shot.”
Although the Oilers’ first power play unit, led by Connor McDavid, has looked rusty, there’s hope that a simple, hard-working approach will help them regain their rhythm. The second unit, with newer players still finding their chemistry, could also see more ice time as Edmonton looks for solutions.
Oilers vs Stars Should Be an Exciting Rematch
The Stars are a well-rounded, competitive team that will push the Oilers who are starting to find their way. Edmonton must show up from the opening faceoff, especially with their power play underperforming. A solid showing with the man advantage could be the difference in this important matchup against one of the league’s top teams.
If the Oilers can rediscover their power play success, they’ll have a better shot at victory in what promises to be a hard-fought game.
Next: Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Rempe in and 3 Must-Watch Storylines
More News
-
Featured/ 8 mins ago
Best and Worst Additions of the NHL 2024-25 Season So Far
While the 2024–25 season is young, some new players have starred and some players...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll Shares Unique Label for Stolarz and Hildeby
While Joseph Woll was out, how have the Toronto Maple Leafs goalies Anthony Stolarz...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
4 Takeaways: Jets Dominate Sharks in Easy 8-3 Win
Jets Sharks takeaways: Friday night, the Winnipeg Jets beat the San Jose Sharks 8–3....
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 hours ago
Can Oilers Fix One Final Flaw in Time to Take Down the Stars?
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for a crucial rematch against the Dallas Stars, all...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Rempe in and 3 Must-Watch Storylines
Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers meet in a tough...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Morrissey Once Laughed at Bold Prediction Hellebuyck Proved True
Josh Morrissey reflects on his early days with Connor Hellebuyck and how far they've...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 17 hours ago
Oct. 18 NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Penguins, Senators, Devils, Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct 18, 2024: Canucks get a win, two Penguins' milestones,...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Who’s Scoring on the Maple Leafs, Who’s Not?
Thus far, the Toronto Maple Leafs regular season has been successful. The team is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Former Oilers D-Man Philip Broberg Sets Blues Franchise Record
Philip Broberg is thriving with the St. Louis Blues, setting a new franchise record...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Columnist Stirs Debate with Controversial Take on Marner’s Future
Despite Mitch Marner's impressive start this season, one columnist is suggesting the Maple Leafs...