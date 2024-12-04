Connor Bedard’s Fiery Mic’d-Up Patrick Kane Moment Goes Viral

Connor Bedard’s competitive edge was on full display during the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6, as a mic’d-up clip from CHSN revealed on Tuesday. The 18-year-old phenom took exception to a controversial tripping penalty involving Red Wings savvy forward Patrick Kane.

The play was likely a penalty as Bedard did trip the veteran. However, the young dynamic star also felt the experienced Kane, who probably gets a little rope with the refs, went down pretty easy.

Bedard told the officials, “Tell him to stay on fu— feet. Soft as f—,” added Bedard.

Connor Bedard was mic'd up when he tripped Patrick Kane on this play and he didn't hold back his thoughts on the call



The penalty occurred in the first period at the United Center, with Bedard clearly frustrated by the call. Caught on the mic, he vented, and the video is being shared, with plenty of fans chiming in on Bedard’s reaction. Many called Bedard a whiner, not accepting the fact he got beat and tripped a player. Others liked seeing the emotion out of a younger star, one who isn’t afraid to let the officials know when he doesn’t agree with a call.

For Bedard, he’ll want to carefully tow the right line. Getting a reputation for calling out officials when the player was clearly in the wrong doesn’t bode well down the road. Some wonder if his reaction was more about the frustration he was experiencing when he was in a bit of a slump.

Bedard and Kane Could Have Been Teammates with the Blackhawks

The exchange drew attention not only for its candid nature but also because of the connection between the two players. There was a time it was believed these two might be teammates in Chicago. Ultimately, Kane was traded and the Blackhawks decided to rebuild with Bedard as the face of the franchise.

Still, Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and former face of the Blackhawks franchise, had spoken highly of Bedard just a day earlier. “He’s obviously a special player,” Kane said. “He does a lot of things that not many guys can do in the league… He’s had a great start to his career, and I’m sure he’ll continue to get better and better.”

Connor Bedard of the Blackhawks vs Patrick Kane of the Red Wings

Bedard is competitve, no doubt about that. But, was he right to call out Kane for what looked to be a fairly obvious trip? Fans won’t have to wait long for a rematch between Bedard and Kane, as the Blackhawks will visit Detroit on Jan. 10.

With 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 25 games, Bedard has been a bright spot for the struggling Blackhawks, who sit at the bottom of the Central Division with an 8-15-2 record.

