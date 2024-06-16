Assistant Coach Guy Boucher Leaving Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that assistant coach Guy Boucher will not be returning to the bench next season. The team fired Sheldon Keefe and hired Craig Berube as head coach, and they also hired Lane Lambert as an assistant coach. Changes for the Leafs behind the bench have been significant following their elimination from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that assistant coach Guy Boucher will not return to the coaching staff. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) June 15, 2024

Boucher, 52 was hired in 2023 and was only with the team for one season. Prior to his time in Toronto, he was the head coach of the Ottawa Senators from 2016 to 2019. He also was the head coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010 to 2013. Between his time in Tampa and Ottawa, Boucher went to Europe where he was the head coach of Bern SC of Swiss-A League from 2013-2016. Boucher’s NHL coaching record in total is 191-186-46

Boucher was in charge of the team’s powerplay. The Leafs’ powerplay was seventh best in the entire league during the regular season but struggled mightily in the playoffs against the Boston Bruins, where the Leafs went 1/21 on the powerplay. The Leafs ended up losing that series in yet another game seven matchup. Big changes are still expected to happen and it seems the Leafs’ management is starting behind the bench.

Guy Boucher leaves the Toronto Maple Leafs

As of right now, the Maple Leafs haven’t named a replacement for Boucher yet. When Marc Savard parted ways with the Calgary Flames, many expected him to join the Leafs given his coaching history with Berube in St. Louis. However, that seemed to be unlikely when Lambert was hired, leaving the coaching staff to be set.

Now with Boucher leaving, it leaves a vacant spot open. Could Savard be the guy the Leafs are looking for? It’s a likely possibility at this point unless they decide to hire an internal candidate

Savard was in charge of the powerplay in Calgary, which deeply struggled. With that being said, the Flames don’t possess the same offensive talent as the Leafs do. If Savard does come to Toronto, he’ll have the chance to work with better offensive players where he could express his offensive knowledge a bit better.

Next: Oilers Beat Panthers 8-1 in Game 4, Avoid Stanley Cup Elimination