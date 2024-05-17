Maple Leafs Hire Craig Berube as Next Head Coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Craig Berube to be their new man behind the bench, as per several insider reports on Friday. The announcement came shortly after the news started surfacing. According to Elliotte Friedman: “Nothing is finalized, but multiple sources indicated Friday that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Craig Berube are far down the road on the process of becoming the team’s next head coach.”
Frank Seravalli, Darren Dreger, Andy Strickland and others are also confirming the news. The Maple Leafs interviewed Berube last week but he’d been rumored to be the frontrunner for the job since Sheldon Keefe was relieved of his duties following another first-round playoff exit. It was being reported that the Leafs also spoke with Gerard Gallant and Todd McLellan.
Dreger notes that Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has done his due diligence on Berube as coach, likely hoping that his reputation as a motivator and larger personality will bring the best out of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares, assuming all are part of the roster next season.
At 58 years old, Berube is now the 32nd head coach in Maple Leafs history. He arrives in Toronto following six successful seasons with the St. Louis Blues, where he achieved a regular season record of 206-132-44 (.597). During his tenure with the Blues, Berube led the team to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019 and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award the same year.
Craig Berube’s deal as Leafs head coach is for 4 years, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. A press conference is expected for Tuesday to introduce Berube to the media and fan base.
