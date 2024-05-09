The Toronto Maple Leafs finally decided that head coach Sheldon Keefe was not the right person for the job. Today, General Manager Brad Treliving announced Keefe’s departure. Treliving communicated the news through X (or Twitter). In other venues, he expressed appreciation for Keefe’s contributions to how these things are done while emphasizing the need for a fresh perspective to propel the team forward. Treliving said, “We determined a new voice is needed.”
Keefe was let go prior to a new two-year deal he signed set to kick in following this season. Insiders such as TSN’s Darren Dreger are reporting that Toronto is focused on finding the right fit with their next bench boss and they want to act quickly. “Work is underway in hiring Keefe’s replacement. Treliving isn’t making a rushed hire, but he won’t wait around either.” Many believe Craig Berube is the favorite to land the coaching job.
Treliving Shared How Tough the Decision Was for the Maple Leafs
In the statement released earlier today, Treliving conceded the difficulty of the decision, recognizing Keefe as an outstanding coach and an admirable person. However, the organization concluded that a new voice is necessary to guide the team toward its ultimate objectives. Despite the parting of ways, the Maple Leafs thanked Keefe for his dedication and commitment to the organization over the past nine years, extending warm wishes to him and his family.
During Keefe’s tenure, the Maple Leafs experienced considerable regular-season success. Under his direction, the team performed well and put up some of the best records in the franchise’s history. These included three consecutive 100-point seasons and a franchise-record 115-point season in 2021-22. Keefe’s coaching started with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and then moved to the big club. He also led the AHL Marlies to significant success, including their first Calder Cup Championship in 2018.
The Biggest Deal for Keefe Was the Lack of Postseason Success
While Keefe’s leadership contributed to remarkable regular-season performances, the Maple Leafs never could translate that success into postseason wins. Over his term, they gained only an isolated playoff-round win against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. The team’s postseason record under Keefe stood at 16-21. That was enough to show Keefe the door.
As the team seeks new coaching options in pursuit of playoff success, fans should expect someone with Stanley Cup success in the bag. The organization will aim to optimize performance and achieve its goal of playoff success.
Roy James Peters
May 9, 2024 at 8:59 am
The leafs wasted a couple of years with the top four aging, they should of fired him after Leafs lost to a pathetic Montreal team in the playin series.