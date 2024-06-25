Colorado Avalanche Re-Sign Casey Mittelstadt

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract through the 2026-27 season. Frank Seravalli reports that the extension is worth $5.75 million per season.
A playmaking, two-way center, Mittelstadt isn’t particularly fast nor does he hit much. That said, he has great hockey sense smart. He knows how to produce and will be a good fit as the Avalanche’s second-line center.
Mittelstadt, 25, joined the Avalanche from the Buffalo Sabres on March 6, 2024 in a trade that included Bowen Bryam going to the Sabres. At the time of the trade, Mittelstadt led Buffalo with 47 points (33 assists) in 62 games. His 18 goals marked a career-high. He played 18 regular-season games for Colorado, tallying 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists), ranking among team leaders in goals, assists, and points since his debut. In 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games, he recorded nine points (3 goals, 6 assists), tying Mikko Rantanen for the team lead in even-strength playoff points. His playoff debut included a three-game point streak in the First Round.
Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland praised Mittelstadt’s fit and contributions, highlighting his playmaking skills and potential for growth.
Entering 2024-25, Mittelstadt has 196 points (66 goals, 130 assists) in 357 NHL games. In 2022-23, he set career-highs with 44 assists and 59 points, playing all 82 games for Buffalo. He improved by 40 points from 2021-22 and set a previous career-high of 25 points in 2018-19.
