Gabriel Landeskog Not Retiring, Offers Injury Timeline Update

Gabriel Landeskog, captain of the Colorado Avalanche, has confirmed that he is not retiring despite ongoing rehabilitation from injury. General Manager Chris MacFarland reiterated this, dismissing any speculation about Landeskog’s retirement. It wasn’t expected Landeskog would officially hang up his skates, as retiring would mean forfeiting $35 million, a significant financial consideration. But, to hear that he intends to be back next season is big news for Avs fans.

Gabriel Landeskog is planning to return to the ice with the Colorado Avalanche next season.⤵️https://t.co/mlXyFKBMZB — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) May 23, 2024

Landeskog’s return timeline remains uncertain, but the team is hopeful for his comeback by September, October, or November of the next season. Reflecting on his decision to continue rehab, Landeskog said, “Mentally I felt pretty close.”

Being away from the game has been challenging for Landeskog, both physically and mentally. He has not played since the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup victory in 2022. Describing the experience as a “slow form of torture,” he expressed the emotional toll of being unable to support his team on the ice. Nevertheless, staying connected with the team has been beneficial for his mental well-being.

The Road To Recovery Has Been a Long One for Landeskog

The rehabilitation process has been tougher than expected, marked by setbacks and delays. “Without sharing too much, obviously it’s a bumpy road and I knew that coming into it, but I didn’t realize how hard it was going to be,” Landeskog said. He has chosen not to set specific timelines for his recovery to avoid frustration and disappointment.

He also noted that there were times he thought he might have been up to playing a shift or two, and certainly wanted to be back on the ice with the guys. At the same time, the smarter play long-term was to take the proper time that is needed to heal.

Gabriel Landeskog Colorado Avalanche retirement

Regarding teammate Valeri Nichushkin, Landeskog commented on the uncertainty surrounding Nichushkin’s return to the team. While the Avalanche are not terminating his contract and the GM believes there is a likelihood the forward is back with the team next season, Landeskog stated that Nichushkin’s future with the team depends on how he handles the situation. “We will see how Val handles the situation, and how the next six months go,” he noted.

The loss of Nichushkin during the playoffs was significant for the team, particularly going into Game 4. Landeskog highlighted the impact of his absence, emphasizing the importance of every team member during crucial moments.

Next: Oilers Catch Significant Break Heading Into Game 1 vs. Stars